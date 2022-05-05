Penn Can Rainout Sets Up ‘Legendary’ CRSA Sprints Opener May 21

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – Mother Nature 2, CRSA Sprints 0. At least this time we aren’t talking about over a foot of snow.

An impending poor forecast for Friday evening and one of the longest tows of the series for most of the CRSA teams put Penn Can Speedway officials in a position to reschedule the Series Opening event. The new date for Penn Can Speedway will be Friday July 8. That will join a second date at “The Can” on September 17.

“We never want to see Mother Nature intervene, but we know it puts our track partners in a tough position,” said CRSA Sprints owner and promoter Mike Emhof.

“What we do appreciate is that Penn Can Speedway was considerate of our teams in this tough economic climate and that we have a non-conflicting date to work with to go back on July 8. We have to do everything we can to keep unnecessary costs down for our teams.”

This now sets up a ‘Legendary’ Series Opener on Saturday May 21 at Paul Cole’s Land of Legends Raceway. Home to weekly CRSA-sanctioned racing with the 305 Sprint contingent every Saturday night. Their events are also broadcast for free, giving the CRSA opener a massive audience viewing from all over the world.

An updated schedule is now available at www.crsasprints.com as well as on all of our social media channels.

The CRSA 305 Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment located in Newark, NY. Associate sponsors for 2022 include A-Verdi Storage Containers, Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Pit Stop Convenience Stores, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Eagle Enterprises, Bonnell’s Rod Shop, DisBatch Brewing Company, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results, points and 2022 schedule please visit our website www.crsasprints.com

Please visit the Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).