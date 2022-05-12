FIRST “SUPER SERIES” EVENT OF 2022 FOR “410” SPRINTS SATURDAY AT SHARON

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…After saturated grounds forced the second cancellation in three weeks, Sharon Speedway will look to resume racing action this Saturday night (May 14) with the first “Super Series” event of the 93rd anniversary season. On the card will be the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars, Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars, HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and the Whelen Econo Mods. It’s Cortland Mower Sales Night. Race time is 7 p.m.

Cap Henry opened the season on April 30 winning the $6,500 All Star show for his second career Sharon win. Saturday will be the first non-sanctioned “410” Sprint Car show of 2022. While $3,000 to-win, $250 to-start has again been posted as in years past, all of this year’s “Super Series” events have been increased $2,400 with positions 2-20 seeing a raise! See complete payoff below.

In addition, all competing regional drivers will be eligible the Mobile Bail Bonds “Bounty Hunter” Bonus on May 21. If one of those racers can defeat the World of Outlaws, the driver will earn a $1,000 bonus; if not, the highest finishing eligible driver will receive a $150 bonus. The posted bonuses will continue throughout 2022 at the All Stars and World of Outlaws events.

The 2021 season started off with nine different winners in the first nine “410” Sprint Car races before Carl Bowser became the first repeat winner with the first two victories of his Sharon career. Bowser’s teammate, George Hobaugh, was one of the 2021 winners and led the first 28 laps of the April 30 feature in search of his first career All Star win before fading to fifth at the finish. Like Bowser, Hobaugh also owns two career Sharon victories. Dave Blaney’s 34 “410” victories at Sharon are the most amongst active racers.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply RUSH Sprint Car Series has raced once this year on the circuit with Blaze Myers winning the opener at Tyler County Speedway on April 23 for his second career win. The RUSH Sprints will battle for a $20,000 Weekly Series Championship presented by Equipment Rental Options with $5,000 going to the 2022 champion.

For the second straight year, Terry Bowser Excavating is presenting all of the RUSH Sprint Car events at Sharon in 2022. There have been 17 RUSH Sprint Car events completed all-time at Sharon with nine different winners. Three-time Series Champion, Chad Ruhlman, leads the way with seven victories. Jarod Larson and Nolan Groves are two-time winners, while Andy Feil, Brian Ruhlman, Brian Woodhall, Jeremy Weaver, Rod George, and Steve Pedley each have one feature win to their credit.

The HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds will be making their Sharon season debut on Saturday night. This year will mark the ninth year of existence for the division, which has averaged over a full field of cars annually at Sharon. If there are 24 or more cars, the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds will compete for $550 to-win, $85 to-start in 2022.

Hovis Auto & Truck Supply presents the RUSH Sportsman Modified Weekly Series Championship that pays the top 20 RUSH member drivers for their best 12 races across the region with $3,500 going to the champion. Saturday’s show kicks off year three of the “Route 7 Rumble” Series Championship presented by Wedge Motorsports. That Series takes into account all races run between Sharon and Raceway 7 as the top eight drivers will share in the $2,500 point fund with $1,000 going to the champion.

The Whelen Econo Mods round out the four-division show on Saturday night. The Econo Mods joined the All Star Sprints on April 30, and it was Jeremy Double earning his 17th career win. Double will look to go two-for-two on Saturday and inch closer to Brandon Blackshear’s all-time leading total of 21 wins in the division. If there are 24 or more cars, the Econo Mods will compete for $450 to-win, $80 to-start in 2022.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the “410” Sprint Car division. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finished highest in the feature.

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $3,000 2. $1,300 3. $1,000 4. $750 5. $650 6. $550 7. $500 8. $450 9. $425 10. $400 11-13. $375 14-16. $350 17-20. $300 21-24. $250. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2022 season, please bring the registration form with you completed http://sharonspeedway.myracepass.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=713060

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5. Pill draw for the “410” Sprints will close at 6 p.m. with the other divisions at 6:15. Motor heat for the Sprints will be at 6:15 p.m. followed by “410” group qualifying at 6:30. Heat races will begin at 7 p.m.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15, while senior admission is $10. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $30. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Coming up next Saturday (May 21) will be the first of two appearances by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars in a $10,000 to-win event along with the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks. Warm-ups begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the World of Outlaws: https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&eventID=74168. Those interested in reserving a camping spot can book through the following link: https://www.simpletix.com/e/rv-trailer-tent-camping-tickets-98988#smtx-click

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Become a fan of Sharon Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/sharonspdwy.