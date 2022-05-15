Dominic Scelzi and Shane Golobic Victorious During Peter Murphy Classic

HANFORD, Ca. (May 14, 2022) — Dominic Scelzi and Shane Golobic won feature events during the Peter Murphy Classic Saturday at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds.

Scelzi won the NARC 410 sprint car series portion of the program from 12th starting position over Colby Copeland, D.J. Netto, Mitchell Faccinto, and Kalib Henry.

Golobic won the Kings of Thunder sprint car main event over Justin Sanders, Netto, Scelzi, and Chase Johnson.

Peter Murphy Classic

Keller Auto Speedway

Hanford, California

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Northern Auto Racing Club

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 83JR-Kerry Madsen, 13.623[3]

2. 14-Corey Day, 13.707[26]

3. 57-Justin Sanders, 13.727[27]

4. 42X-Tim Kaeding, 13.768[17]

5. 5V-Landon Brooks, 13.780[5]

6. 69-Bud Kaeding, 13.802[10]

7. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 13.874[25]

8. 2X-Max Mittry, 13.889[24]

9. 83V-Joel Myers Jr, 13.948[23]

10. 88N-DJ Netto, 13.986[2]

11. 16A-Colby Copeland, 13.989[12]

12. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 13.998[7]

13. 21-Mitchell Faccinto, 14.008[20]

14. 36-Craig Stidham, 14.017[22]

15. 29-Willie Croft, 14.028[6]

16. 56-Michael Faccinto, 14.059[18]

17. 17-Kalib Henry, 14.076[29]

18. 24-Chase Johnson, 14.087[19]

19. 17W-Shane Golobic, 14.092[21]

20. 115-Nick Parker, 14.145[8]

21. 11-Dylan Bloomfield, 14.161[31]

22. 01-Mitchel Moles, 14.167[11]

23. 22-Garen Linder, 14.208[15]

24. 21P-Robbie Price, 14.224[1]

25. 2L-Logan Forler, 14.253[16]

26. 37-Steven Kent, 14.302[14]

27. 4-Burt Foland Jr, 14.766[13]

28. 09S-Geoffrey Strole, 14.779[30]

29. 12B-Dawson Faria, 14.834[4]

30. 88-Koen Shaw, 14.869[9]

DNS: 26-Billy Aton, 14.869

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Mitchell Faccinto[1]

2. 83V-Joel Myers Jr[2]

3. 5V-Landon Brooks[3]

4. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[4]

5. 17-Kalib Henry[5]

6. 11-Dylan Bloomfield[6]

7. 2L-Logan Forler[7]

8. 12B-Dawson Faria[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 88N-DJ Netto[2]

2. 36-Craig Stidham[1]

3. 14-Corey Day[4]

4. 69-Bud Kaeding[3]

5. 24-Chase Johnson[5]

6. 01-Mitchel Moles[6]

7. 37-Steven Kent[7]

8. 88-Koen Shaw[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 16A-Colby Copeland[2]

2. 57-Justin Sanders[4]

3. 29-Willie Croft[1]

4. 41-Dominic Scelzi[3]

5. 17W-Shane Golobic[5]

6. 22-Garen Linder[6]

7. 26-Billy Aton[8]

8. 4-Burt Foland Jr[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 56-Michael Faccinto[1]

2. 2X-Max Mittry[3]

3. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[2]

4. 42X-Tim Kaeding[4]

5. 21P-Robbie Price[6]

6. 115-Nick Parker[5]

7. 09S-Geoffrey Strole[7]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 11-Dylan Bloomfield[2]

2. 115-Nick Parker[1]

3. 01-Mitchel Moles[3]

4. 22-Garen Linder[4]

5. 12B-Dawson Faria[9]

6. 26-Billy Aton[11]

7. 2L-Logan Forler[5]

8. 88-Koen Shaw[10]

9. 37-Steven Kent[6]

10. 4-Burt Foland Jr[8]

11. 09S-Geoffrey Strole[7]

Pole Shuffle 1 (2 Laps)

1. 57-Justin Sanders[1]

2. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[3]

3. 14-Corey Day[2]

4. 2X-Max Mittry[6]

5. 88N-DJ Netto[4]

6. 5V-Landon Brooks[5]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[12]

2. 16A-Colby Copeland[7]

3. 88N-DJ Netto[5]

4. 21-Mitchell Faccinto[10]

5. 17-Kalib Henry[17]

6. 2X-Max Mittry[4]

7. 36-Craig Stidham[14]

8. 29-Willie Croft[16]

9. 69-Bud Kaeding[11]

10. 24-Chase Johnson[18]

11. 01-Mitchel Moles[23]

12. 21P-Robbie Price[22]

13. 56-Michael Faccinto[13]

14. 22-Garen Linder[24]

15. 11-Dylan Bloomfield[21]

16. 115-Nick Parker[20]

17. 14-Corey Day[3]

18. 57-Justin Sanders[1]

19. 83V-Joel Myers Jr[8]

20. 17W-Shane Golobic[19]

21. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[2]

22. 5V-Landon Brooks[6]

23. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[15]

24. 42X-Tim Kaeding[9]

Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5V-Colby Copeland[1]

2. 88N-DJ Netto[2]

3. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]

4. 19-Colby Thornhill[3]

5. 10F-Jared Faria[7]

6. 2K-JJ Ringo[6]

7. 21-Shane Hopkins[5]

8. 6C-Travis Coelho[9]

9. 34-Landon Brooks[10]

10. 9T-Camden Robustelli[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 88A-Joey Ancona[3]

2. 94TH-Kyle Hirst[2]

3. 14W-Ryan Robinson[4]

4. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[1]

5. 28-Chase Johnson[7]

6. 7P-Jake Andreotti[6]

7. 21X-Gauge Garcia[5]

8. 5R-Ryan Rocha[9]

9. 2X-Alex Pettas[8]

10. 31H-Phil Heynen[10]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[1]

2. 41-Corey Day[4]

3. 121-Caeden Steele[6]

4. 7B-Sean Becker[3]

5. 92-Andy Forsberg[7]

6. 4J-Jodie Robinson[5]

7. 7Z-Zane Blanchard[8]

8. 33H-Eric Humphries[10]

9. 2-Brooklyn Holland[9]

DNS: 75-Tony Gomes

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 98-Michael Pombo[2]

2. 4SA-Justin Sanders[4]

3. 67G-Grant Duinkerken[1]

4. X1-Kaleb Montgomery[3]

5. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[5]

6. 15-Cody Key[6]

7. 94-Greg Decaires V[7]

8. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[9]

9. 3-Brandon Stidham[8]

DNS: 4-Tuesday Calderwood

Pole Shuffle (2 Laps)

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders[8]

2. 88A-Joey Ancona[2]

3. 41-Corey Day[7]

4. 5V-Colby Copeland[1]

5. 14W-Ryan Robinson[6]

6. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[3]

7. 17W-Shane Golobic[5]

8. 98-Michael Pombo[4]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 34-Landon Brooks[4]

2. 2-Brooklyn Holland[2]

3. 9T-Camden Robustelli[6]

4. 2X-Alex Pettas[1]

5. 3-Brandon Stidham[3]

6. 31H-Phil Heynen[5]

DNS: 4-Tuesday Calderwood

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 4J-Jodie Robinson[2]

2. 7P-Jake Andreotti[3]

3. 2K-JJ Ringo[1]

4. 15-Cody Key[4]

5. 21X-Gauge Garcia[6]

6. 21-Shane Hopkins[5]

7. 7Z-Zane Blanchard[7]

8. 34-Landon Brooks[13]

9. 2-Brooklyn Holland[14]

10. 6C-Travis Coelho[10]

11. 9T-Camden Robustelli

12. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[12]

13. 5R-Ryan Rocha[9]

14. 94-Greg Decaires V[8]

15. 33H-Eric Humphries[11]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[7]

2. 4SA-Justin Sanders[1]

3. 88N-DJ Netto[9]

4. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[6]

5. 28-Chase Johnson[17]

6. 5V-Colby Copeland[4]

7. 121-Caeden Steele[12]

8. 14W-Ryan Robinson[5]

9. 7B-Sean Becker[15]

10. 94TH-Kyle Hirst[10]

11. 19-Colby Thornhill[14]

12. 92-Andy Forsberg[19]

13. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[13]

14. 7P-Jake Andreotti[22]

15. 98-Michael Pombo[8]

16. 4J-Jodie Robinson[21]

17. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[20]

18. 15-Cody Key[24]

19. X1-Kaleb Montgomery[16]

20. 10F-Jared Faria[18]

21. 88A-Joey Ancona[2]

22. 41-Corey Day[3]

23. 67G-Grant Duinkerken[11]

24. 2K-JJ Ringo[23]