Monday’s Weather Washes Out The Week At Ohsweken Speedway

Clinton Geoffrey

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 16, 2022) – Today’s heavy rainfall has forced Ohsweken Speedway management to postpone the events scheduled for this week. Both the Practice scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 and the Season Opener scheduled for Friday, May 20th have been pushed back one week. The Practice will now be Tuesday, May 24, with the Season Opener now scheduled for Friday May 27, 2022.

“The rains last night and this morning have taken us back a few steps,” said Speedway Owner Glenn Styres. “The crews cannot get out on the machines to put the finishing touches on the grounds. Some of the areas like on and off ramps still need a few days of dry weather to be groomed properly. With all of the major construction completed last week we were excited to welcome everyone back, but we really can’t take on anymore rain, so we made the tough decision to postpone.”

“It is definitely disappointing, but this is no different than the challenges we face each spring,” said Clinton Geoffrey, Speedway Manager. “Canceling Friday’s event this early is definitely out of the norm for us, but we do feel that it is important to let the grounds dry for a few more days before we fill the pits with heavy haulers.”

All cars competing at Ohsweken in 2022 are welcome to test on Practice night, including the track’s four weekly divisions, the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

Tuesday May 24 the pit gate will open at 5:00pm for competitors at a cost of $25 per driver and $10 per crew member. Cars are scheduled to be on track beginning at 6:30pm. Practice will alternate for divisions until 9:00pm.

Please click this link to sign the Annual Pit Waiver if you plan on attending in the Pit Area in 2022: https://ohsspeed.speedwaiver.com/kinxf

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile oval micro sprint and karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights. Several major events highlight the annual schedule including the track’s signature event – the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals.

