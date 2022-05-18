BOSS Set To Rock Gas City Friday Night

By Aaron Fry

The second round of action in the 2022 MPD Racing BOSS tour is slated for Friday night May 20th. The traditional non-winged sprint car pilots will be vying for a $2,000 to win payday. The last few seasons, the theme at Gas City has been fantastic racing and some tough fields of cars. Much the same can be expected this weekend with new promoter Larry Boos at the helm.

Pit gates will open at 3 pm with general admission gates opening at 5. The BOSS sprint car driver meeting will be at 5:40 at the tour registration tent. Engine heat will immediately follow the meeting with hot laps/qualifying at 6:30. Racing action is slated to begin at 7:30. Adult general admission is just $20 with kids 12 and under free. Pit passes are $30.

The BOSS tour will have a limited supply of Hoosier tires for sale. Fuel will be available at the track as well. Mufflers are NOT required at Gas City. We will be using the yellow Westhold transponders and Raceivers are mandatory at all times cars are on the track. The complete main event payout is as follows: 2000, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 450, 425, 400, 375, 350, 340, 330, 320, 310, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300. Thanks to our fantastic heat race sponsors, TCB Speed, Brave Breeds Rescue, TheCushion.com and Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel, the top 4 in each heat will get: 40, 30, 20, 10. Bonus awards are paid by Hoosier Tire, Cowen Truck Line, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, J&F Construction, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads and The Bridge Restaurant. As always, there are no membership or entry fees to race with BOSS.

We hope to see everyone at the action-packed Gas City Speedway Friday night, where the slogan is to “get your backside, trackside!” Fans, be sure to pick up a BOSS scorecard/program at the tour souvenir stand and play the Gross & Sons “Pick ‘Em” contest to a chance to win some cash! If you can’t make it to the track, you can catch the action LIVE on TheCushion.com.