Robbie Price Named Driver for Sides Motrorsports

(May 18, 2022) — After weeks of speculation Sides Motorsports announced Wednesday that Robbie Price will take the wheel of their entry for the remainder of the 2022 World of Outlaws tour. Jason Sides, who has driven for Sides Motorsports for well over two decades, will still travel with the team taking on the roll of crew chief and driver coast. Price will make his debut in the Sides Motorsports entry this Friday and Saturday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio and Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio

Price, from Cobble Hill, British Columbia, has been a regular competitor in 360 sprint car competition. During his career he became the youngest driver to win the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup at age 17 and scored two victories on the ASCS National Tour while running full time with the series in 2019.