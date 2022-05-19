NASCAR champion Kyle Larson to compete at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – NASCAR champion Kyle Larson will look to defeat the talented drivers of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the very tough weekly competitors Friday, May 20 at Attica Raceway Park.

Larson, who owns three career sprint car wins at Attica and is the 2020 Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics winner at the track, is coming off a close second place run with the Outlaws Tuesday.

Friday’s event is the first of two appearances of the Outlaws at Attica, the second being the 34th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics on Tuesday, July 12. Friday’s event pays the winner $10,000 while July’s Doty will pay the winner $15,000.

Grand stand gates will open Friday at 5 p.m. with hot laps and qualifying at 6:30 p.m. and opening ceremonies at 7:30 p.m.

Reserved seats are available for both Friday’s Kistler Engines Classic and the Brad Doty Classic by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and clicking on the individual banners on the home pace.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.