Torrential Rain Postpones Lucas Oil ASCS At Tri-City Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (May 19, 2022) Forecasted as a passing shower turned much more than that Thursday evening. Turning into a Supercell, the storm unleashed a massive amount of rain at Tri-City Speedway, forcing officials with the Illinois oval and Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network to postpone this weekend’s event as the now saturated grounds will not have enough time to dry before the next round of forecasted precipitation arrives.

Putting the area under a Tornado Watch, thankfully, the track only received rain and some high wind. Officials are looking for a replacement date and will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.

The next event on the 2022 lineup is the Spring Sprint and Midget Nationals at Lake Ozark Speedway on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28, followed by the return to Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee, Okla., on Sunday, May 29.

