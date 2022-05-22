Forecast of severe weather forces Fremont Speedway to cancel

FREMONT, Ohio – With a forecast calling for rain and the possibility of severe thunderstorms from late afternoon through the evening, Fremont Speedway has pulled the plug on racing for Saturday, May 21.

The National Weather Service says the chance of rain from 4 p.m. through the late evening is 70% and greater with a possibility of severe thunderstorms including strong winds and hail.

“We didn’t want to put fans and race teams in a potentially bad situation. With the high cost of fuel, we felt it better to make the decision to cancel sooner than later,” said Ryan Schiets of the Fremont Speedway Management Team.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, May 28 on Northern Ohio Truck Center Night featuring the Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt winged sprints, the MPD Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (non-wing sprints) the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks.

