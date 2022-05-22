Freddie Rahmer Wins at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (May 21, 2022) — Freddie Rahmer won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. Chase Dietz, Alan Krimes, Tim Wagaman, and Danny Dietrich rounded out the top five. Steve Owings won the 358 sprint car feature.

Lincoln Seedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 8r-Freddie Rahmer

2. 39-Chase Dietz

3. 87-Alan Krimes

4. 4r-Tim Wagaman

5. 48-Danny Dietrich

6. 75-Tyler Ross

7. 69-Tim Glatfelter

8. 99m-Kyle Moody

9. 8-Billy Dietrich

10. 11a-Austin Bishop

11. 21t-Scott Fisher

12. 19r-Matt Campbell

13. 1x-Chad Trout

14. 4z-Zane Rudisill

15. 90-Jordan Givler

16. 35t-Tyler Esh

17. 23-Michael Millard

18. 44-Dylan Norris

19. 33-Riley Emig

20. 27-Devon Borden

21. 5a-Zach Allman

22. 7h-Trey Hivner

23. 5j-John Walp

24. 59-Jimmy Siegel

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 35-Steve Owings

2. 5-Travis Scott

3. 66a-Cody Fletcher

4. 77-David Holbrook

5. 00f-Chris Frank

6. 2-Kody Hartlaub

7. 28-Matt Findley

8. 22e-Nash Ely

9. 00r-Jeff Rohrbaugh

10. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle

11. 38d-Kyle Denmyer

12. 0-Kyle Ganoe

13. 89-Ashley Cappetta

14. 69s-Cameron Smith

15. 6-Cody Phillips

16. 54-Brett Wanner

17. 84m-Chad Criswell

18. 22b-Nat Tuckey

19. 11h-Hayden Miller

20. 12k-Kyle Rohrbaugh

21. 7w-Jayden Wolf

22. 23f-Justin Foster

23. 13-Bo Gordon

24. 38-Brett Strickler