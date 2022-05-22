Freddie Rahmer Wins at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (May 21, 2022) — Freddie Rahmer won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. Chase Dietz, Alan Krimes, Tim Wagaman, and Danny Dietrich rounded out the top five. Steve Owings won the 358 sprint car feature.
Lincoln Seedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
2. 39-Chase Dietz
3. 87-Alan Krimes
4. 4r-Tim Wagaman
5. 48-Danny Dietrich
6. 75-Tyler Ross
7. 69-Tim Glatfelter
8. 99m-Kyle Moody
9. 8-Billy Dietrich
10. 11a-Austin Bishop
11. 21t-Scott Fisher
12. 19r-Matt Campbell
13. 1x-Chad Trout
14. 4z-Zane Rudisill
15. 90-Jordan Givler
16. 35t-Tyler Esh
17. 23-Michael Millard
18. 44-Dylan Norris
19. 33-Riley Emig
20. 27-Devon Borden
21. 5a-Zach Allman
22. 7h-Trey Hivner
23. 5j-John Walp
24. 59-Jimmy Siegel
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 35-Steve Owings
2. 5-Travis Scott
3. 66a-Cody Fletcher
4. 77-David Holbrook
5. 00f-Chris Frank
6. 2-Kody Hartlaub
7. 28-Matt Findley
8. 22e-Nash Ely
9. 00r-Jeff Rohrbaugh
10. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle
11. 38d-Kyle Denmyer
12. 0-Kyle Ganoe
13. 89-Ashley Cappetta
14. 69s-Cameron Smith
15. 6-Cody Phillips
16. 54-Brett Wanner
17. 84m-Chad Criswell
18. 22b-Nat Tuckey
19. 11h-Hayden Miller
20. 12k-Kyle Rohrbaugh
21. 7w-Jayden Wolf
22. 23f-Justin Foster
23. 13-Bo Gordon
24. 38-Brett Strickler