Dominic Scelzi Posts Third Straight KWS-NARC Victory and First Ever at Petaluma Speedway

Inside Line Promotions – PETALUMA, Calif. (May 23, 2022) – Dominic Scelzi earned his third consecutive King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series feature triumph last Saturday, becoming the first driver to score three straight wins with the series since 2016.

Scelzi led all 30 laps at Petaluma Speedway, where he won for the first time. It marked the 18th trip into the Winner’s Circle of his career with the series.

“I think we were fast at the beginning of the year, but we just weren’t able to get ourselves to Victory Lane,” he said. “The last couple of weeks I definitely feel like we’re back into the swing of things.”

Scelzi qualified fifth quickest to open the action last Saturday. He then finished where he started – third – in a heat race to advance into the dash.

“It all just came our way,” he said. “We went out early and the race track got faster as it went. We were fifth quick, which I was happy with. We started third in the heat race and we ran third, which tied us for sixth in points. Because we outqualified Bud (Kaeding) that put us in the dash. Then they drew the No. 6, which put us on the pole.”

Scelzi garnered the dash victory for the second time this season. That gave him the pole position for the main event.

“We got the lead on the start and really went unchallenged until about three laps to go,” he said. “I got stuck behind two lapped cars. The second-place driver got next to us coming down the frontstretch, but we were able to clear a lapped car going into the next corner to pull away for the win.”

The successful night pushed Scelzi’s lead in the championship standings to 27 points with a huge week on tap. Four races in four nights begins on Thursday at Southern Oregon Speedway in Medford, Ore. Willamette Speedway in Lebanon, Ore., hosts an event on Friday followed by a doubleheader at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash., on Saturday and Sunday.

“I’m so excited,” he said. “I enjoy going to different places. I really like traveling and being able to go to places you don’t always hit. This will be a lot of fun. Any time you get to race four days in a row it’s bound to be a great time.

“A big thing for us is last year I felt like Speedweek was the defining moment of the year that got us out there in points where we had a really good cushion for the championship. This year it’s very early in the year so I don’t think it’ll be as much as a defining week as last year, but it’s more about staying away from fluke accidents. You’ll have to be consistent every night and hopefully take a couple of wins home. I haven’t won at any of the tracks we’re racing at so I’d love to be competitive and contend each night.”

QUICK RESULTS –

May 21 – Petaluma Speedway in Petaluma, Calif – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 3 (3); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

20 races, 4 wins, 12 top fives, 14 top 10s, 17 top 15s, 17 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Thursday at Southern Oregon Speedway in Medford, Ore.; Friday at Willamette Speedway in Lebanon, Ore.; and Saturday and Sunday at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash., with the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series

