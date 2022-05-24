Starks Hustles From 24th to Win Skagit Speedway Season Opener

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (May 23, 2022) – Trey Starks accomplished a couple of rare feats on Sunday evening during the Skagit Speedway season opener.

Starks charged from 24th to win. It marked the furthest he’s rallied from to score a victory during his career. Additionally, it became his first time winning the season opener at the track. He remains undefeated this season after earning a season-opening victory at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash., last month.

“We haven’t raced at home a ton, especially recently,” he said. “It seems we usually run into a few issues at the beginning of the season. To get off to a really good start this year feels really good.”

Starks set quick time during qualifying to kick off the racing program.

“We qualified quick time and had a good lap,” he said. “In the heat race we were running third until about two laps to go. I started having some ignition problems and the car ended up shutting off before we could cross the finish line so I ended up with a DNF. We got it fixed and everything was good to go for the feature. We had to start at the back of the field so we knew we had our work cut out for us.

“We made a few adjustments, but really didn’t do anything too crazy. I knew I had to bide my time and at the same time have a decent pace. I knew it’d take a few cautions and one or two things to go my way to contend. We had enough cautions to bunch the field back up to give ourselves a chance.

“We picked up five or six spots right off the start. We had a couple of cautions within the first five laps and we got a couple of spots on each restart. We had a long green-flag stretch from about Lap 5 to Lap 20. By that time we’d made it up to fifth. We had two or three cautions between that and the end of the race. We got two spots to get to third and in three or four laps there was another caution. A couple of laps after it we got to second and there was another restart with four laps to go. I think we passed Jason (Solwold) for the lead coming out of turn four with two laps to go. It felt pretty good. We could go anywhere on the race track. I think we had a little advantage over Jason when we got to him because I pretty much knew what every inch of the track felt like because I had to move all over to pass cars. I just chose a lane he wasn’t in.”

Starks rallied from the back to win in 2016 when he charged from 20 th to the victory.

“I did that once before in South Carolina when we started dead last, but the field wasn’t as big so that’s the furthest back I’ve ever started,” he said. “You definitely feel like you worked for it.”

Starks plans on racing with the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series this Saturday and Sunday at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash.

“We’ve run in Elma one time this year and the track configuration is a little different,” he said. “It was pretty wet earlier this year so I’m not sure it’s a good representation of how it will be this weekend. We’ve had decent success there and I felt good at the World of Outlaws show there last year so I’m feeling good about this weekend.”

QUICK RESULTS –

May 22 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: DNF (4); Feature: 1 (24).

SEASON STATS –

2 races, 2 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s, 2 top 15s, 2 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday and Sunday at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash., with the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.TreyStarksRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts