CIRCLE CITY GETS RAIN, USAC SPRINTS RETURN THURSDAY

By Richie Murray

Indianapolis, Indiana (May 25, 2022)………A brief bit of hot laps was all the action that occurred on Wednesday night as rain hit Circle City Raceway during the first hot lap group for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

After a valiant effort by Circle City Raceway, USAC and Track Enterprises officials to try and work the track into raceable shape following the rain, it was decided it was in the best interest of safety for drivers to postpone the Wednesday night event at Circle City.

Rainfall hit the speedway at 6:10pm Eastern and it continued to rain until after 7pm. With skies clearing, it was decided to give it an attempt to move forward with the program.

Unfortunately, the grounds, not only in the pits but on the track itself, were too wet to even safely push off a car.

Those with tickets and wristbands are asked to keep them for the Thursday night, May 26 show. We appreciate those who came out to the track and their patience as we attempted to race.

Important to note. All USAC credential, TracPass and incentive holders shall keep their bands for reentry. No band = no refund or replacement.

Twenty-four drivers signed in for Wednesday night’s program. Kyle Shipley was the fastest in the brief hot lap session.

On Thursday at Circle City Raceway, pits open at 3pm Eastern with the grandstands opening at 5:30pm, the drivers meeting at 5:30pm and hot laps beginning at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following.

For new attendees, general admission tickets are available at the ticket booth on the day of the event for $25. Tickets are $20 for seniors, veterans, military, first responders and teachers with ID – presented by the Hoosier Lottery. Children ages 9-12 are $10 with kids age 8 and under free.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship is joined by the Sherley Unlimited Snow Company UMP Modifieds on both nights and the Midwest Oldtimers Vintage Race Car Club on Wednesday.

Mufflers are required for racing at Circle City Raceway.