KALAMAZOO, Mich. (May 26, 2022) — The American Speed U.S. Nationals opener scheduled for Friday at Kalamazoo Speedway featuring the Must See Racing 410 and Lites sprint cars was rained out. The Saturday portion of the event is still on as scheduled.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (May 26, 2022) — The American Speed U.S. Nationals opener scheduled for Friday at Kalamazoo Speedway featuring the Must See Racing 410 and Lites sprint cars was rained out. The Saturday portion of the event is still on as scheduled.
© TJSlideways.com