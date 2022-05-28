Kirkland is Electric in Great Falls, takes ASCS Frontier opener

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – “Finished it.”

That’s what Trever Kirkland said Friday night after taking the season opening main event for the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region sprint car series on Night 1 of the Montana Spring Round-Up at Electric City Speedway.

A year ago, on both nights during opening weekend, Kirkland was leading the main event with less than five laps to go when problems occurred with his car, costing him a win both nights and leaving him and his team with a bitter taste after the weekend. He was able to bounce back later in the season and pick up a pair of victories, eventually finishing fourth in the points. This time however, Kirkland finished the job on opening night and started his season off on the right note, much to his satisfaction and the delight of his of his team, who he praised in victory lane for their hard work.

The Helena, Montana driver led the entire main event. Kirkland fended off a challenge from Tyler Driever, last year’s series Rookie of the Year, around the midway part of the 25-lap race. Driever showed Kirkland a nose underneath as they navigated around slower traffic and the veteran Kirkland immediately moved down to hold on to the lead. He then fended off the last lap challenge by Kelly Miller to take the victory aboard the Kirkland Racing No. 37 Shark-powered Triple X.

After throwing bonzai moves on both ends of the 3/10-mile clay oval on the final lap, Miller finished second in the KDM Motorsports No. 2jr AMS-powered EMI. His chance to challenge Kirkland came when Driever’s car suddenly stopped with a motor problem with 22 laps completed, bringing out the only caution of the feature. That handed Miller the second position and also bunched the field back together with just three laps to go. Kirkland nailed his restart and Miller was unable to capitalize on the opportunity, but the Coaldale, Alberta driver was still satisfied with his runner-up finish.

Billings, Montana driver Joe Perry finished third in the Chuck Perry No. 28 Don Ott-powered Maxim after an earlier battle for position with Miller, followed by James Setters and Kory Wermling. Bill Boyce, Bryan Brown, Michael Bingham, Jordan Milne and Ross Mathewson rounded out Top 10.

Heat races earlier in the evening were won by Kirkland and Driever.

Friday’s event was the first at the Great Falls, Montana track for the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region since 2018. Friday’s event was the first of seven scheduled at Electric City Speedway for the series this season.

The series continues its opening weekend Saturday night with Night 2 of the Montana Spring Round-Up at Electric City Speedway. The next events for the series are June 10th at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Montana and June 11th at Big Sky Speedway outside Billings.

More information on the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series can be found online at www.ascsracing.com. Stagg Motor Sports, the promoting company of the ASCS Frontier Region, can be found at www.staggmotorsports.com.

– – –

Brodix ASCS Frontier Region

Montana Spring Round-Up – Night 1

Electric City Speedway

Great Falls, MT

May 27, 2022

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 37 Trever Kirkland, 2. 3 Jordan Milne, 3. 1 Bill Boyce, 4. 2 James Setters, 5. 38b Bryan Brown, 56 Ross Mathewson, DNS – 72 Phil Dietz.

Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 33t Tyler Driever, 2. 2jr Kelly Miller, 3. 28 Joe Perry, 4. 9k Kory Wermling, 5. 77b Michael Bingham, 6. 24m Ian Myers, 7. 74u Chauncey Filler.

Feature (25 laps): 1. 37 Trever Kirkland, 2. 2jr Kelly Miller, 3. 28 Joe Perry, 4. 2 James Setters, 5. 9k Kory Wermling, 6. 1 Bill Boyce, 7. 38b Bryan Brown, 8. 77b Michael Bingham, 9. 3 Jordan Milne, 10. 56 Ross Mathewson, 11. 24m Ian Myers, 12. 33t Tyler Driever, DNS – 72 Phil Dietz, 74u Chauncey Filler.

– – –

Upcoming ASCS Frontier Region events

May 28th

Montana Spring Round-Up – Night 2

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT

June 10th

Spring Clash at Belgrade

Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT

June 11th

Montana Spring Shootout

Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT