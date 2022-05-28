Saturated grounds force Waynesfield to cancel Sunday’s event

By Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio – Nearly four inches of rain have fallen in the Waynesfield, Ohio area over the past few days, leaving the grounds completely saturated at Waynesfield Raceway Park and forcing the cancellation of racing for Sunday, May 29.

“Greg (Shobe, owner of Waynesfield) said the track could be ready to race, but the parking area is swamped. He said we would be pulling vehicles out of the mud for days if we tried to hold a race. The area is so flat and that amount of rain and little drying time just doesn’t leave us any options,” said Shane Helms, Waynesfield Promoter.

“The Field” will host the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 for the seventh night of Ohio Sprint Speedweek on Thursday, June 16.

Get the latest Waynesfield information online at https://waynesfieldmotorsportspark.com, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.