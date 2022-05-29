Kory Schudy Emerges Victorious at Lake Ozark Speedway in POWRi WAR Feature

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (5/28/22) Kory Schudy would master the one-third oval of Lake Ozark Speedway by claiming the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League feature event and notch his seventh career WAR feature win in the twenty-five lap main event.

Flying onto the smooth track with twenty-seven competitors entered would find Wesley Smith grab the top-hot-lap time with a 13.737-second-lap as Jack Wagner, Anthony Nicholson, and Wesley Smith would each earn their heat racing victory.

Launching to the initial green flag start would see high point qualifier and pole-sitter Jack Wagner battle outside front-row companion Wyatt Burks into the first pair of corners as Burks quickly gained the early racing advantage with sixth-starting Kory Schudy quickly gaining.

Using the low-line to perfection, Schudy would finesse his way to the front of the field with precision as Jack Wagner, Anthony Nicholson, Wyatt Burks, and Cody Baker all raced inside the top five with the laps winding down.

“Sometimes you just have to sell out and guard the bottom and that is what I did tonight, overall a great win for the team moving forward,” said Kory Schudy in Lake Ozark Speedway victory lane. Adding, “The yellow kind of saved the race for us with the lap cars right there towards the end, sometimes things just work out for you and that was the case tonight”.

Anthony Nicholson would place a very close runner-up with Xavier Doney flying onto the podium in the late stages of the feature event to finish third as Wyatt Burks placed fourth with rounded out the top-five finishers at Lake Ozark Speedway for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League.

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 44 – Wesley Smith (13.737)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race Winner: 77 – Jack Wagner

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 16 – Anthony Nicholson

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 44 – Wesley Smith

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 77 – Jack Wagner

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 1JR – Steven Russell

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 28 – Kory Schudy

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 28-Kory Schudy[6]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[5]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[12]; 4. 11W-Wyatt Burks[2]; 5. 9-Cody Baker[3]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[17]; 7. 11X-Tom Curran[8]; 8. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[18]; 9. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[9]; 10. #1-Justin Zimmerman[7]; 11. 91-Riley Kreisel[13]; 12. 44X-Jason Howell[10]; 13. 26-Zach Clark[20]; 14. 33-Bryson Smith[21]; 15. 41-Brad Wyatt[22]; 16. 7JR-JD Black[19]; 17. 77-Jack Wagner[1]; 18. 122-Joe B Miller[16]; 19. 44-Wesley Smith[4]; 20. 73-Samuel Wagner[15]; 21. 8D-Terry Babb[11]; 22. 77K-Katlynn Leer[14].

Max Papis Innovations B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 1JR-Steven Russell[3]; 2. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[4]; 3. 7JR-JD Black[1]; 4. 26-Zach Clark[5]; 5. 33-Bryson Smith[6]; 6. 41-Brad Wyatt[10]; 7. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[7]; 8. 88-Chad Tye[8]; 9. 27-Justin Johnson[9]; 10. B52-Blake Bowers[11]; 11. (DNS) 15E-Dakota Earls.

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner[4]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[6]; 3. 8D-Terry Babb[3]; 4. 11X-Tom Curran[7]; 5. 44X-Jason Howell[8]; 6. 15E-Dakota Earls[1]; 7. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[2]; 8. 88-Chad Tye[5]; 9. 27-Justin Johnson[9].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Anthony Nicholson[2]; 2. 9-Cody Baker[6]; 3. #1-Justin Zimmerman[5]; 4. 77K-Katlynn Leer[4]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner[3]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[1]; 7. 122-Joe B Miller[9]; 8. 26-Zach Clark[8]; 9. 41-Brad Wyatt[7].

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith[3]; 2. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[2]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 4. 28-Kory Schudy[9]; 5. 91-Riley Kreisel[7]; 6. 7JR-JD Black[4]; 7. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[6]; 8. 33-Bryson Smith[8]; 9. B52-Blake Bowers[5].

Next up for the Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will be the Tribute to Jesse Hockett at Double X Speedway in California Missouri on Sunday, May 29th.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.