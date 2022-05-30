Critter Malone Wins at Tri-State Speedway

HAUBSADT, Ind. (May 29, 2022) — Critter Malone won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Sunday night at Tri-State Speedway. Kyle Cummins, Chase Stockton, Kendall Ruble, and Carson Garrett rounded out the top five.

Midwest Sprint Car Series

Tri-State Speedway

Haubstadt, Indiana

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Feature:

1. 7-Critter Malone

2. 3R Kyle Cummins

3. 5S Chase Stockon

4. 17-Kendall Ruble

5. 15-Carson Garrett

6. 14-Jadon Rogers

7. 5M Jason McDougal

8. 5K Kent Schmidt

9. 66-Shane Cockrum

10. 32-Garrett Aitken

11. 84-Stan Beadles

12. 36-Collin Ambrose

13. 98-Brandon Morin

14. 7S Sam Scott

15. 7X Brandon Mattox

16. 55-John Ivers

17. 47-Charles Davis Jr.

18. 99-Alec Sipes

19. 10-Aric Gentry

20. 4B Donny Brackett

21. 75-Dustin Beck