Critter Malone Wins at Tri-State Speedway

HAUBSADT, Ind. (May 29, 2022) — Critter Malone won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Sunday night at Tri-State Speedway. Kyle Cummins, Chase Stockton, Kendall Ruble, and Carson Garrett rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Tri-State Speedway
Haubstadt, Indiana
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Feature:
1. 7-Critter Malone
2. 3R Kyle Cummins
3. 5S Chase Stockon
4. 17-Kendall Ruble
5. 15-Carson Garrett
6. 14-Jadon Rogers
7. 5M Jason McDougal
8. 5K Kent Schmidt
9. 66-Shane Cockrum
10. 32-Garrett Aitken
11. 84-Stan Beadles
12. 36-Collin Ambrose
13. 98-Brandon Morin
14. 7S Sam Scott
15. 7X Brandon Mattox
16. 55-John Ivers
17. 47-Charles Davis Jr.
18. 99-Alec Sipes
19. 10-Aric Gentry
20. 4B Donny Brackett
21. 75-Dustin Beck