Severe Storm Damage Forces Cancelation of Monday’s Racing Program at Huset’s

From Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 30, 2022) — A severe storm attacked Huset’s Speedway in the early hours of Monday morning, ripping apart the scoring tower and suites.

The damage to the facility has forced Huset’s Speedway officials to cancel Monday’s racing program featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the storm.

Stay tuned to the Huset’s Speedway website and social media channels later this week regarding information about the Ace Ready Mix and Myrl & Roy’s presents the World of Outlaws event that is next on the schedule.

The race, scheduled for next Sunday, showcases the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig plus the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks. It marks the first of four scheduled nights of World of Outlaws competition at Huset’s Speedway this season.