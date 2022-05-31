Ryan Robinson snags second career SCCT victory Saturday at Stockton Dirt Track

From Gary THomas

Stockton, CA…Ryan Robinson made the move under Michael Faccinto to take the lead on lap 23 and never looked back to record his second career Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards win on Saturday at the Stockton Dirt Track.

Robinson’s win came aboard the Weiher Racing/ Morrison Concrete/ Roseville Precision No. 14w and occurred at the annual “Jimmy Sills Classic.”

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg captured the High Sierra Industries Dash and led the first five laps in the feature. Hanford’s Michael Faccinto then powered to the inside of Forsberg through lapped traffic for the lead on lap six, only to have Shane Golobic charge below both drivers to claim the top spot immediately after.

Golobic’s bid at victory came to an end around the midway point when he got upside down on the backstretch. Luckily he emerged okay, but was done for the night. Faccinto then found himself back in the lead and he held command until slipping over the cushion, which allowed a fast-moving Ryan Robinson to sneak below and scoop up the top-spot with seven laps remaining. Robinson led the rest of the way and accepted the Darin Stahl checkered flag for the win.

Forsberg, Hanford’s DJ Netto, Faccinto and Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick rounded out the top-five.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards return to action later this evening at the Marysville Raceway during the 22nd “Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial.”

———-

SCCT Results – Stockton Dirt Track “Jimmy Sills Classic” May 28th

A Main 30 Laps

1. 14W-Ryan Robinson[5]; 2. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]; 3. 88N-DJ Netto[7]; 4. X1-Michael Faccinto[3]; 5. 83T-Tanner Carrick[10]; 6. 4-Jodie Robinson[2]; 7. 21X-Gauge Garcia[14]; 8. 75-Tony Gomes[17]; 9. 7H-Jake Haulot[8]; 10. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[6]; 11. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[15]; 12. 33H-Eric Humphries[25]; 13. 12-Steel Powell[24]; 14. 94-Greg Decaires V[21]; 15. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt[18]; 16. 21-Shane Hopkins[13]; 17. 78-Bret Barney[19]; 18. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]; 19. 5V-Colby Copeland[9]; 20. 31C-Justyn Cox[11]; 21. 37-Steven Kent[20]; 22. 34-Landon Brooks[12]; 23. 2-Brooklyn Holland[16]; 24. 38B-Blake Carrick[22]; 25. 78T-Mark Barroso[23]

Dash 1 6 Laps

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]; 2. 4-Jodie Robinson[2]; 3. X1-Michael Faccinto[4]; 4. 17W-Shane Golobic[5]; 5. 14W-Ryan Robinson[6]; 6. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[3]; 7. 88N-DJ Netto[7]; 8. 7H-Jake Haulot[8]

Heat 1 10 Laps

1. 88N-DJ Netto[2]; 2. 7H-Jake Haulot[4]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[1]; 4. 2-Brooklyn Holland[3]; 5. 37-Steven Kent[6]; 6. 38B-Blake Carrick[5]; 7. 12-Steel Powell[7]

Heat 2 10 Laps

1. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[4]; 2. 4-Jodie Robinson[1]; 3. 31C-Justyn Cox[3]; 4. 21-Shane Hopkins[2]; 5. 75-Tony Gomes[5]; 6. 94-Greg Decaires V[6]; 7. 33H-Eric Humphries[7]

Heat 3 10 Laps

1. X1-Michael Faccinto[1]; 2. 5V-Colby Copeland[6]; 3. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]; 4. 21X-Gauge Garcia[3]; 5. 78-Bret Barney[5]; 6. 121-Caeden Steele[2]

Heat 4 10 Laps

1. 14W-Ryan Robinson[1]; 2. 92-Andy Forsberg[4]; 3. 34-Landon Brooks[5]; 4. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[2]; 5. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt[3]; 6. 78T-Mark Barroso[6]

Qualifying 1

1. 7H-Jake Haulot, 00:14.460[3]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:14.478[2]; 3. 88N-DJ Netto, 00:14.526[5]; 4. 2-Brooklyn Holland, 00:14.820[7]; 5. 38B-Blake Carrick, 00:14.832[1]; 6. 37-Steven Kent, 00:14.974[6]; 7. 12-Steel Powell, 00:15.015[4]

Qualifying 2

1. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 00:14.438[4]; 2. 4-Jodie Robinson, 00:14.473[3]; 3. 21-Shane Hopkins, 00:14.531[6]; 4. 31C-Justyn Cox, 00:14.536[2]; 5. 75-Tony Gomes, 00:14.591[5]; 6. 94-Greg Decaires V, 00:14.731[7]; 7. 33H-Eric Humphries, 00:15.029[1]

Qualifying 3

1. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:13.969[5]; 2. X1-Michael Faccinto, 00:14.133[6]; 3. 121-Caeden Steele, 00:14.267[3]; 4. 21X-Gauge Garcia, 00:14.633[1]; 5. 78-Bret Barney, 00:14.833[4]; 6. 5V-Colby Copeland, 00:14.833[2]

Qualifying 4

1. 92-Andy Forsberg, 00:14.106[2]; 2. 14W-Ryan Robinson, 00:14.498[3]; 3. 33-Dylan Bloomfield, 00:14.766[5]; 4. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt, 00:14.820[4]; 5. 34-Landon Brooks, 00:14.821[6]; 6. 78T-Mark Barroso, 00:14.968[1]