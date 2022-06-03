Bergman Best at Skagit on Thursday

From Kaleb Hart

ALGER, Wash. (June 2, 2022) — The first Thursday Night Heat of 2022 at Skagit Speedway saw former local/now Oklahoma resident Seth Bergman return to his roots and win the $2,500 top prize in the A Main for the Budweiser 360 Sprints. Other winners on the night were Steve Parker and Shane Smith.

Jesse Schlotfeldt held serve early in the 360 main, with Bergman working his way into second around lap 10. Following a bevy of caution flags in the early and mid portions of the main, Bergman would find his rhythm and executed a perfect diamonding of turn three and four on lap thirteen to take the top spot away from Schlotfeldt permanently. Bergman would cruise the rest of the way to pickup the win ahead of Schlotfeldt and Jason Solwold. Seth also set quick time on the night. Schlotfeldt won the dash, as well as his heat race. Cam Smith and Brock Lemley also won heats.

In Sportsman Sprint action, Steve Parker went wire to wire for his first victory of 2022. Parker beat Brett McGhie to the bottom of turn one on the opening lap and never looked back on his way to the win. McGhie ran second with Jesson Jacobson completing the podium with a third place run. Jacobson was the fastest qualifier. McGhie, Parker and Malachi Gemmer won the heat races.

Shane Smith grew up at Skagit Speedway, attending races from the time he was six months old through now when he’s become a very accomplished driver in the Northwest Focus MIdget Series. Smith has won features at every Washington based track that the series goes to, with the exception of Skagit Speedway. On this Thursday night, his boyhood dream became a reality as he led all 24 of the 25 laps of the feature in Bob & Lori Scott’s #7s to collect his first win at his home track. He was challenged by a very game Tanner Holm, who took the lead from him briefly on lap two and stayed close the rest of the way before taking second. Jared Peterson made an impressive charge up the field to finish third. Peterson and Holm were also heat race winners, along with Travis Jacobson.

Skagit Speedway

Alger, Washington

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[1]

2. 23-Seth Bergman[4]

3. 15-Jeff Dunlap[2]

4. 28R-Eric Rockl[5]

5. 4L-Lane Taylor[3]

6. 24-Jordi Meese[6]

7. 27Z-Zeth Custer[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Cam Smith[2]

2. 33-Colton Heath[4]

3. 96-Greg Hamilton[1]

4. 9R-Reece Goetz[3]

5. 91-Chase Goetz[6]

6. 17C-Chris Bullock[5]

DNS: 0-Ashleigh Johnson

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10L-Brock Lemley[1]

2. 18-Jason Solwold[4]

3. 14-Bailey Jean[2]

4. 95-Justin Youngquist[3]

5. 9A-Luke Didiuk[5]

6. 24A-Tyler Anderson[6]

7. 25-Dylan Marsh[7]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[1]

2. 17-Cam Smith[2]

3. 23-Seth Bergman[4]

4. 10L-Brock Lemley[3]

5. 18-Jason Solwold[6]

6. 33-Colton Heath[5]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 23-Seth Bergman[3]

2. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[1]

3. 18-Jason Solwold[5]

4. 17-Cam Smith[2]

5. 96-Greg Hamilton[7]

6. 33-Colton Heath[6]

7. 91-Chase Goetz[15]

8. 95-Justin Youngquist[11]

9. 24A-Tyler Anderson[18]

10. 9R-Reece Goetz[10]

11. 9A-Luke Didiuk[14]

12. 17C-Chris Bullock[16]

13. 24-Jordi Meese[17]

14. 28R-Eric Rockl[12]

15. 27Z-Zeth Custer[19]

16. 4L-Lane Taylor[13]

17. 14-Bailey Jean[9]

18. 15-Jeff Dunlap[8]

19. 25-Dylan Marsh[20]

20. 10L-Brock Lemley[4]

DNS: 0-Ashleigh Johnson

Sportsman Sprints

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 66-Brett McGhie[1]

2. 7O-Axel Oudman[2]

3. 22J-Jesson Jacobson[4]

4. 20K-Kai Dixon[7]

5. 21Z-Keira Zylstra[3]

6. 87-Jeff Pearson[5]

7. 51-Dustin Gehring[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Steve Parker[2]

2. 06T-John Tharp Jr[1]

3. 33-Bill Rude[4]

4. 77-Levi Klatt[3]

5. 4-Allison Johnson[5]

6. 19W-Ryker Walde[7]

7. 49-Wes Armey[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 99-Malachi Gemmer[1]

2. 2-Cory Swatzina[4]

3. 06L-Matt Loving[2]

4. 44-Brandon Baker[3]

5. 90-Corey Summers[6]

6. 06W-Shawn Wallenfeltz[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 23-Steve Parker[2]

2. 66-Brett McGhie[1]

3. 22J-Jesson Jacobson[4]

4. 99-Malachi Gemmer[3]

5. 33-Bill Rude[5]

6. 21Z-Keira Zylstra[10]

7. 20K-Kai Dixon[19]

8. 06L-Matt Loving[9]

9. 4-Allison Johnson[14]

10. 44-Brandon Baker[12]

11. 90-Corey Summers[15]

12. 19W-Ryker Walde[20]

13. 77-Levi Klatt[11]

14. 49-Wes Armey[18]

15. 06T-John Tharp Jr[7]

16. 7O-Axel Oudman[8]

17. 06W-Shawn Wallenfeltz[16]

18. 2-Cory Swatzina[6]

19. 87-Jeff Pearson[13]

DNS: 51-Dustin Gehring

Northwest Focus Midget Car Series

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 32-Jared Peterson[3]

2. 85-Jamee Gardner[6]

3. 95-Jesse Munn[4]

4. 35G-Chuck Pierce[2]

5. 09-Levi Harliss[5]

6. 27-Joe Shawley[7]

7. 3H-Hannah Lindquist[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Travis Jacobson[1]

2. 13A-Alex Peck[4]

3. 7S-Shane Smith[5]

4. 17-Kyle Hanson[6]

5. 76-Tyler Ketchum[3]

6. 18-Ayuka Carlson[7]

7. 30-Tristin Thomas[2]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 48T-Tanner Holm[1]

2. 00-Alden Ostrom[2]

3. 24-Nick Evans[3]

4. 66-Jeff Westergard[5]

5. 41-Ashley Thompson[4]

6. 3-Jesse Geddes[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 7S-Shane Smith[2]

2. 48T-Tanner Holm[1]

3. 32-Jared Peterson[7]

4. 13A-Alex Peck[6]

5. 00-Alden Ostrom[3]

6. 24-Nick Evans[10]

7. 95-Jesse Munn[5]

8. 66-Jeff Westergard[11]

9. 17-Kyle Hanson[9]

10. 09-Levi Harliss[13]

11. 30-Tristin Thomas[16]

12. 35G-Chuck Pierce[12]

13. 41-Ashley Thompson[14]

14. 76-Tyler Ketchum[15]

15. 3-Jesse Geddes[18]

16. 27-Joe Shawley[17]

17. 71-Travis Jacobson[4]

18. 85-Jamee Gardner[8]