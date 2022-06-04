Wayne Johnson Rolls to Walker Classic Prelim Win at Creek County Speedway

SAPULPA, Okla. (June 3, 2022) — Rebounding from a shredded tire in his Heat Race to draw the right of the front row Friday night, Wayne Johnson put the Outlaw Wings No. 2c on the point and kept it there for his fourth career win with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Winning the opening night of the 2nd annual Mickey Walker Classic, Johnson’s run to the win was not without challenge as Blake Hahn nearly took the lead on Lap 3 before slipping over the top of the first and second turn.

Pulling his lead to a straightaway through traffic with Steven Shebester chasing, the closing laps saw Hahn rallying back. Moving back to second on Lap 20, Hahn closed a 2.253-second gap down to car lengths as the leaders raced to the white flag. Unable to get the run on Johnson, the No. 2c kept pace by 1.155-seconds at the finish for his 10th career ASCS win at the Oklahoma quarter-mile.

Blake Hahn crossed second, followed by Steven Shebester. Having to drop to the tail after coming to a stop just before the green flag, Brandon Anderson, who had drawn the pole, rocketed through the field to finish fourth with Bradley Fezard moving from ninth to fifth.

Sean McClelland sixth was followed by Alex, Sewell, Kyle Clark, Jeremy Campbell, and Chance Morton to complete the top ten.

The 2nd annual Mickey Walker Classic continues on Saturday, June 4. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 for Adults, $5 for Youth (11-14), and free for Kids 10 and under. Pit passes are $35.

Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co, call (918) 247-RACE (7223), or follow on Twitter (@CreekSpeedway), and https://www.facebook.com/CreekCountySpeedway

ASCS Sooner Region

Mickey Walker Classic

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Friday, June 3, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 23X-Steven Shebester[2]

2. 22M-Rees Moran[1]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[3]

4. 9$-Kyle Clark[4]

5. 7M-Chance Morton[5]

6. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[7]

7. 777-Bailey Hughes[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]

2. 38-Jimmy Forrester[1]

3. 00-Bradley Fezard[3]

4. 39-Joshua Tyre[5]

5. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[4]

6. 8M-Kade Morton[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 87-Sean McClelland[5]

2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[2]

3. 8-Alex Sewell[4]

4. 15D-Andrew Deal[3]

5. 90-Lance Norick[1]

6. 91-Michael Day[6]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[2]

2. 52-Blake Hahn[6]

3. 23X-Steven Shebester[3]

4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]

5. 00-Bradley Fezard[9]

6. 87-Sean McClelland[4]

7. 8-Alex Sewell[8]

8. 9$-Kyle Clark[11]

9. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[15]

10. 7M-Chance Morton[13]

11. 22M-Rees Moran[5]

12. 777-Bailey Hughes[19]

13. 15D-Andrew Deal[12]

14. 90-Lance Norick[16]

15. 39-Joshua Tyre[10]

16. 38-Jimmy Forrester[7]

17. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[14]

18. 91-Michael Day[18]

19. 8M-Kade Morton[17]