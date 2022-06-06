Kapuscinski Awarded Second Straight Pathfinder Bank SBS Victory After Winner Disqualified

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 5, 2022) – Defending Pathfinder Bank SBS champion Dan Kapuscinski secured back to back feature wins for his sixth career victory and second of the 2022 season last Saturday night at the Oswego Speedway.

Kapuscinski crossed the start finish line in second, but winner Griffin Miller was later disqualified due to an Illegal metering block that did not conform to the rulebook.

Sophomore driver Darrick Hilton avoided the carnage to finish second, with rookies Jon Carson and Greg Richardson finishing third and fourth, and Mark Denny Jr. fifth.

G.O. Racing teammates Greg O’Connor and Tony Pisa lead the field to green for the 30-lap main event with O’Connor jumping out in front, third starting Miller settling in for second, and Pisa falling to third.

The field only made it one lap before contact between Kapuscinski and Tim Proud brought the No. 54 around in turn three, collecting Darren Shuman, Jude Parker, Drew Pascuzzi, and Ryan Gunther, ending the day for those five cars.

Once the mess was cleaned up, it was a drag race between O’Connor and Miller on the restart with O’Connor able to keep the top spot in the No. 90 going into turn one.

Behind the top two, the outside lane prevailed with Josh Sokolic and Kapuscinski able to work past Pisa up high, moving into positions three and four, and knocking the Pisa No. 89 back to fifth.

On lap 6, O’Connor got up a bit wide coming off of turn two, opening the door for Miller to take the race lead with Sokolic and Pisa following through for second and third.

O’Connor had now fallen to fourth and just as Kapuscinski attempted to take a look to his inside, lost the handle on the No. 23 between turns three and four, bringing out the yellow flag.

For the lap 7 choose-style restart, Sokolic elected to use the high side of the Speedway and it paid off as the driver of the No. 26 was able to inch out in front, taking the race lead from the Miller No. 9.

It was now Sokolic the race leader, Miller in second, Pisa and O’Connor still third and fourth with Noah Ratcliff now up to fifth, but O’Connor got sideways in between turns three and four, taking a hard trip into the foam and collecting the Ratcliff No. 73.

The Ratcliff team was able to make repairs, but O’Connor’s bad luck continued and he was out for the night with heavy damage.

Still on lap 7, the field re-stacked for the restart, but yet another yellow would fly right away, this time for Pisa, Robbie Wirth, Josh Wallace, and AJ Larkin tangled in turn one.

Wirth got into the back of Pisa, spinning both cars out, and collecting Wallace and Larkin. This finished the evening for all four of these cars.

After another lengthy cleanup, it was Sokolic again using the outside of the Speedway to hold the lead from Miller on the restart.

Meanwhile, Kapuscinski and Ratcliff, both involved in earlier incidents and restarting at the rear of the field, found their way back inside the top five in just four laps, quickly reeling in the Hilton No. 66, who was now running in third.

Sokolic built up a very comfortable lead over Miller until lap 18, when he slowed with mechanical issues and headed for the pits, handing the lead back to Miller with Kapuscinski and Ratcliff now second and third, Hilton fourth, and Carson fifth as the leaders approached the 10 to go signal.

Miller dominated the race from that point on with both Kapuscinski and Ratcliff a distant second and third. However, Ratcliff was next to drop out of the action after he lost the right front brake caliper on the No. 73.

This moved Hilton into third, Carson fourth, and Richardson into the top five.

When the checkered flag flew, Miller had the race won by a large margin, but it was Kapuscinski who was declared winner after post-race tech ahead of Hilton, Carson, Richardson, and Denny; the first top five finishes for all of these drivers.

Ratcliff, Sokolic, Pisa, Wirth, and Wallace filled in the top ten.

The Pathfinder Bank SBS will have the night off this Saturday, June 11, but return to action on Saturday, June 18 with Twin 20-lap features alongside the J&S Paving 350 Supers.

RESULTS

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux and NBT Bank Night

Pathfinder Bank SBS

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (30-laps): 1. 23 DAN KAPUSCINSKI, 2. 66 Darrick Hilton, 3. 27 ® Jon Carson, 4. 01 ® Greg Richardson, 5. 14 Mark Denny Jr, 6. 73 Noah Ratcliff, 7. 26 Josh Sokolic, 8. 89 Tony Pisa, 9. 04 ® Rob Wirth, 10. 49 Josh Wallace, 11. 35 AJ Larkin, 12. 90 Greg O’Connor, 13. 62 ® DJ Shuman, 14. 00 ® Jude Parker, 15. 72 ® Drew Pascuzzi, 16. 22 ® Ryan Gunther, 17. 54 Tim Proud, 18. 9 Griffin Miller – DQ

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 26 Josh Sokolic, 2. 73 Noah Ratcliff, 3. 90 Greg O’Connor, 4. 22 ® Ryan Gunther, 5. 35 AJ Larkin, 6. 14 Mark Denny Jr.

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 9 Griffin Miller, 2. 54 Tim Proud, 3. 62 ® DJ Shuman, 4. 72 ® Drew Pascuzzi, 5. 66 Darrick Hilton, 6. 27 ® Jon Carson

Heat 3 (10-laps): 1. 23 Dan Kapuscinski, 2. 89 Tony Pisa, 3. 00 ® Jude Parker, 4. 04 ® Rob Wirth, 5. 49 Josh Wallace, 6. 01 ® Greg Richardson

Group Time Trials: 1. 73 Noah Ratcliff – 18.651, 2. 23 Dan Kapuscinski – 18.764, 3. 54 Tim Proud – 18.807, 4. 26 Josh Sokolic – 18.840, 5. 9 Griffin Miller – 18.929, 6. 62 ® DJ Shuman – 19.018, 7. 89 Tony Pisa – 19.021, 8. 90 Greg O’Connor – 19.063, 9. 00 ® Jude Parker – 19.168, 10. 35 AJ Larkin – 19.344, 11. 72 ® Drew Pascuzzi – 19.347, 12. 66 Darrick Hilton – 19.668, 13. 04 ® Rob Wirth – 19.716, 14. 22 ® Ryan Gunther – 20.055, 15. 49 Josh Wallace – 20.064, 16. 27 ® Jon Carson – 20.105, 17. 14 Mark Denny Jr. – 20.239, 18. 01 ® Greg Richardson – 20.265, NT 24 ® Tony DeStevens

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger: #27 ® Jon Carson

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer: #66 Darrick Hilton