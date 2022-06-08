Brownells Big Guns Bash This Weekend!

From Knoxville Raceway

This Friday and Saturday at the Sprint Car Capital of the World is the Brownells Big Guns Bash with the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series! It’s the Outlaws against the Knoxville Regulars, and a team or two from the PA Posse will be here to add some flavor as well!

Reserved tickets are available now by clicking on the image or at this link: bit.ly/3ho2AhV

Camping will be available that weekend on a first come, first served basis at the North Campground.

Everything you need to know for this Saturday:

Pit Gates Open – 4:00pm, CT

Grandstand Gates Open: 6:00pm, CT

Hot Laps Begin: 6:45pm, CT

GA Ticket Prices: Adults – $35, Teens – $25, Children 12 and under $15

Reserved Prices: Adults – $40, Teens – $30, Children 12 and under $20

Tickets are available at the ticket office.

Pit Passes – $40.

Pits will be open following the races.

Scanner Frequency for our announcers is: 454.5000

Small, collapsible soft-sided coolers are allowed.

Rubber or foam seat cushions are allowed and must be 20″ wide or less.

Not allowed: firearms, pets, bottles, glass and metal stadium seats.

Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted. Designated smoking areas are under the grandstands.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch live on DIRTVision.com

Race line-ups, results and point standings are available on the free Knoxville Raceway app or My Race Pass app.