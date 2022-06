Allstar Performance Event List: June 10-12, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place June 10-12, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, June 10, 2022

Accord Speedway Accord, NY Northeast Wingless Sprints Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Aztec Speedway Aztec, NM ASCS Southwest Region / POWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car Series Birch Run Raceway Birch Run, MI Must See Racing Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars Casper Speedway Casper, WY ASCS Frontier Region Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Crowleys Ridge Raceway Paragould, AR ASCS Mid-South Region Crowleys Ridge Raceway Paragould, AR Mid-South Sprint Car Association Delaware International Speedway Delmar, DE United Racing Club Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Gallatin Speedway Belgrade, MT ASCS Frontier Region Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC National Midget Car Series Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX Texas Sprint Series Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL MOWA Midget Cars Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA World of Outlaws Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Focus Midgets Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association / Speed Tour Winged Sprint Cars Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Supermodifieds Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Oberlin Speedway Oberlin, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Western Midget Racing Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Plymouth Speedway Plymouth, IN 500 Sprint Car Tour Ransomville Speedway Ransomville, NY Empire Super Sprints Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Winged 305 Sprint Cars River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Sabine Speedway Many, LA Southern United Sprints Thunder Road Speedbowl Barre, VT NE Big Block Super Modified Series West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, June 11, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars 35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Western Midget Racing Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Aztec Speedway Aztec, NM ASCS Southwest Region / POWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car Series Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars Berlin Raceway Marne, MI 500 Sprint Car Tour Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region Blue Ribbon Raceway Kalkee, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Wingless Sprint Series Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Dominion Raceway Spotsylvania, VA USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Eastern Creek Speedway Eastern Creek, NSW Midget Cars Eastern Creek Speedway Eastern Creek, NSW Winged 410 Sprint Cars Eastern Creek Speedway Eastern Creek, NSW Wingless V6 Sprint Cars El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Electric City Speedway Black Eagle, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints Enid Motor Speedway Enid, OK Oil Capital Racing Series Fairbury American Legion Speedway Fairbury, IL Interstate Racing Association / MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Genesse Speedway Batavia, NY Empire Super Sprints Hendry County Motorsports Park Clewiston, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Midwest Power Series I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA World of Outlaws Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Midget Car Series Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Xtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Limited Sprints Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lincon County Speedway North Platte, NE United Rebel Sprint Series Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Focus Midgets Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association / Speed Tour Winged Sprint Cars Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Supermodifieds Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Action Sprint Tour Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Mobile International Speedway Mobile, AB Hurricane Area Super Sprints New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Sprint Car Challenge Tour Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA PA Sprint Series Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA PA Sprint Series Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA Patriot Sprint Tour Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Non-Wing Sprint Cars Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Star Speedway Epping, NH NEMA Lites Stateline Speedway Post Falls, ID Inland Winged Sprints Thunder Valley Speedway Glenmora, LA Southern United Sprints Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Willamette Speedway Lebanon, OR Winged Limited Sprints Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, June 12, 2022