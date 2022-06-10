Gallatin, Big Sky up next for ASCS Frontier

By Andrew Kunas

The Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series returns to action this weekend with a Friday night event at Gallatin Speedway and a Saturday show at Big Sky Speedway.

Fresh off victories on Memorial weekend, Trever Kirkland of Helena, Montana and James Setters of Spirit Lake, Idaho sit atop the point standings, with Kirkland holding a 12-point advantage over Setters. Kirkland won the season opening main event May 27th at Electric City Speedway while Setters bested Kirkland the next night at the same venue. With his victory and runner-up finish to start the season, Kirkland looks to carry that momentum into this weekend’s races, both at tracks he has won at in the past.

Friday’s race at Gallatin Speedway, located in Belgrade (just outside of Bozeman), is the first of four ASCS Frontier Region sprint car events at the 3/10-mile clay oval this season. On this weekend last year, Kory Wermling of Great Falls scored his first career ASCS Frontier Region victory at Gallatin Speedway, on his way to eventually finishing third in the points. Eventual series champion Logan Forler scored two of his series leading five wins here last year.

Saturday’s show at Big Sky Speedway, located just north of Billings, is the first of seven races for the series at the 3/8-mile clay oval. Wins in 2021 were picked up by Forler twice, former series champion Phil Dietz twice, and series Rookie of the Year award winner Tyler Driever.

Speaking of Dietz and Driever, both drivers were looked at as contenders for the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region championship in 2022. Disaster struck, however, in the form of blown motors for both drivers on opening night. Dietz lost his motor in hotlaps and Driever was running second in the main event when his motor let go. Both of them missed the next night, putting them in a hole early on. Both of them will look to bounce back this weekend, particularly at Big Sky Speedway where they each won last year. Dietz, the five-time sprint car champion, is also a former feature winner at Gallatin Speedway.

Joe Perry scored a pair of third-place finishes on opening weekend at Electric City Speedway and sits third in the standings. The Billings driver, who earned a hard charger nod coming from 12th to finish third in that second feature, is seen as due for a win.

Friday’s Spring Clash at Belgrade at Gallatin Speedway will see spectator gates open at 5:30 with hotlaps at 7:00. Racing starts at 7:35, Mountain Time. Adults get in for $15, seniors and juniors for $13, and kids ages 12 and under are free. Modifieds and super stocks share the card with the ASCS Frontier Region sprint cars.

Saturday’s Montana Spring Shootout at Big Sky Speedway sees spectator gates opening at 5:30 with racing scheduled to start at 7:00, Mountain Time. Tickets are $20 except for seniors and veterans who are in for $15. Kids less than 60 inches tall get in for free. Street stocks, super stocks, modifieds and compacts all join the ASCS Frontier sprinters.

More information on the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series can be found online at www.ascsracing.com. Stagg Motor Sports, the promoting company of the ASCS Frontier Region, can be found at www.staggmotorsports.com.

– – –

Upcoming ASCS Frontier Region events

June 10th

Spring Clash at Belgrade

Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT

June 11th

Montana Spring Shootout

Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT

– – –

2022 Brodix ASCS Frontier Region – Top 10 points

1. Trever Kirkland, 292

2. James Setters, 280

3. Joe Perry, 270

4. Kory Wermling, 255

5. Kelly Miller, 250

6. Bill Boyce, 247

7. Bryan Brown, 238

8. Michael Bingham, 235

9. Ross Mathewson, 229

10. Jordan Milne, 219