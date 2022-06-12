Sprint Car Special at Action Track USA Rained Out

KUTZTOWN, Penn. (June 12, 2022) — The “ImPOSSEible event” featuring the winged 410 sprint cars scheduled for Sunday night at Action Track USA was rained out. Action Track USA officials are discussing with teams possible makeup dates for the event.
