Brian Brown victorious with Greatest Show On Dirt at the Sprint Car Capital of the World

By Fully Injected Motorsports

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (June 13, 2022) – It was a near-perfect weekend for “Blackjack” Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing, not only accomplishing a pair of podium results including a victory at the Sprint Car Capital of the World, Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, but doing it with the Greatest Show On Dirt in town, ultimately capping the weekend doubleheader with a victory in the Brownells Big Guns Bash finale on Saturday, June 11.

Commencing his victory march from the outside of row two, “Blackjack” was forced to outduel three-time World of Outlaws champion, Brad Sweet, in his quest for top honors, getting by the Kasey Kahne Racing entry with a slider through turns three and four on lap 15. For Brown, the World of Outlaws triumph snapped a 90-race Series drought for the Higginsville, Missouri, native, officially bumping his Knoxville Raceway victory total to 59.

One night prior, Brown finished third in the Brownells Big Guns Bash opener, pressuring for the lead in the closing circuits before a bobble on the cushion allowed Shark Racing’s Logan Schuchart to slip by; Brown started third on the evening grid.

“Man, what a weekend. I’m so proud of my Casey’s/FVP team,” an elated Brian Brown expressed following his World of Outlaws victory. “We were able to qualify great both nights which allowed us to be in each of the dashes. We fought hard for a win on Friday, but came up a little short. But to trump that with a win on Saturday night is nothing short of special. We put ourselves in a great opportunity and we were able to capitalize.”

Brown’s 59 Knoxville Raceway victories ties him with Terry McCarl for third-most on the all-time win sheet; he owns three this season.

“I like where we are as a team,” Brown added. “Our Charlie Garrett engine was awesome all weekend and that’s a testament to his hard work and dedication. Danny Lasoski, Justin Lawer, Robert Brown, and Lathe Hicks have been busting their butts for me and I’m so glad I was able to get a win for them. We’d like to also dedicate our win to Lonny Parsons and Tony Ross, who each passed away recently. Lonny gave me my very first 410 ride at Knoxville and I won my first feature aboard his Casey’s No. 6. Tony was my first-ever sponsor with his company American Compressed Steel/MC Power and I am more than grateful to be able to know him and be a part of his racing family. Lonny and Tony both believed in me when they probably shouldn’t have, but I’m grateful they did.”

ON DECK:

Tentatively, Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2022 campaign with the Border Battle at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, and Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, on Friday through Sunday, June 17-19. Sanctioned by NOSA (Northern Outlaw Sprint Association), the weekend will feature a doubleheader at Jackson Motorplex followed by a finale at Huset’s. If a driver can sweep all three events, a $10,000 bonus will be awarded.

SPECIAL THANKS:

SOCIAL MEDIA:

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

2022 STATISTICS:

Top-fives: 9

Top-tens: 10

Wins: 3

2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

Highlighted Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals with 14th-place score in Saturday finale. Finished third with World of Outlaws at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, on Saturday, April 2. Earned first feature victory of the season in Knoxville Raceway start on Saturday, April 30; took lead on lap 5 and never looked back. Finished sixth (against 43-car field) at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 7. Earned second Knoxville Raceway victory of the season on Saturday, May 14. Finished third at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 21. Finished second during Thursday Thunder program at Selinsgrove Speedway in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, May 26. Finished 11th in the Bob Weikert Memorial preliminary at Port Royal Speedway on Friday, May 27. Finished fifth and second in Knoxville Raceway double features program on Saturday, June 4 (the second feature was a make-up main event from 4/23). Earned back-to-back podium finishes during Knoxville Raceway’s Brownells Big Guns Bash featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series on Friday and Saturday, June 10-11; Brown finished third and first, respectively.

ABOUT CASEY’S:

ABOUT FVP:

ABOUT BRIAN BROWN RACING:

