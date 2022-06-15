Ninth Annual Illinois SPEEDWeek Approaches for POWRi National Midget League

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (6/14/22) One of the most highly anticipated weeks for Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League is rapidly approaching with the Ninth Annual Illinois SPEEDWeek from June 22-26, with five nights of open-wheel action at five different tracks throughout the Land of Lincoln.

Starting on Wednesday, June 22nd the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League invades Charleston Speedway, with the returning POWRi WAR Wild Card Sprints also on the racing agenda, as the National Midget League travels to Fayette County Speedway on Thursday, June 23rd.

Then, the POWRi National Midget’s Illinois SPEEDWeek continues with appearances from the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool at Lincoln Speedway on Friday, June 24th, and Macon Speedway on Saturday, June 25th.

Wrapping up the week of racing with the POWRi Illinois Speedweek Champion crowned Jacksonville Speedway on Sunday, June 26th, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

Wednesday, June 22 – Charleston Speedway | Live on MAVTV Plus

POWRi National Midget League | POWRi WAR Wildcard

Pits Open – 2:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:30-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 6:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow | www.charlestonspeedway.myracepass.com

Thursday, June 23 – Fayette County Speedway | Live on MAVTV Plus

POWRi National Midget League

Pits Open – 2:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:30-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 6:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow | www.fayettecospeedway.com

Friday, June 24 – Lincoln Speedway | Live on MAVTV Plus

POWRi National Midget League | POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League

Pits Open – 3:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:15-5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:45 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow | www.lincolnspeedwayil.com

Saturday, June 25 – Macon Speedway | Live on MAVTV Plus

POWRi National Midget League | POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League

Pits Open – 4:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:15-5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:45 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow | www.maconracing.com

Sunday, June 26 – Jacksonville Speedway | Live on DIRTVision

POWRi National Midget League in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series

Pits Open – 4:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:00-5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow | www.jacksonvillespeedway.com

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

More information on the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota including membership, points, and scheduling can be found online at www.xtremeoutlawseries.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.