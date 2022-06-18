Road to the Dirt Cup Event at Chico Cancelled

From Silver Dollar Speedway

CHICO, Calif. (June 17, 2022) — Unfavorable weather and a severe tire shortage for the winged sprint car racing community has forced the cancellation of tonight’s Road to Dirt Cup event. “We put in a lot of effort to make this show work and we are severely disappointed that the weather is not cooperating with us again,” said Colby Copeland of SLC Promotions. “We hate that this is the outcome but are looking forward to our July 4th show, with post-race fireworks.”

It has been well documented that this season a severe tire shortage has swept the entire racing community from the West Coast to the East Coast. Complications from the pandemic and manufacturing delays are still hampering the availability of racing tires. This June 17th race will not be rescheduled.

Upcoming events include the July 4th Fast Cars and Freedom event. Then on August 26th, SLC Promotions is excited to host Kids Bike Night. The Gold Cup Race of Champions is set for September 7th-10th. For a complete list of shows please visit us at www.silverdollarspeedway.com