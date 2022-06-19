Dietz Wins PA Speedweek Tune Up Event at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (June 18, 2022) — Chase Dietz won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. The victory was Dietz’s second of the weekend after winning Friday night’s feature at Williams Grove Speedway. Troy Wagaman, Alan Krimes, Devon Border, and Chad Trout rounded out the top five.

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 39-Chase Dietz

2. 19-Troy Wagaman

3. 87-Alan Krimes

4. 27-Devon Borden

5. 1x-Chad Trout

6. 75-Tyler Ross

7. 11t-Tj Stutts

8. 19r-Matt Campbell

9. 99m-Kyle Moody

10. 69-Tim Glatfelter

11. 11a-Austin Bishop

12. 8-Billy Dietrich

13. 5e-Brandon Rahmer

14. 11p-Niki Young

15. 16a-Aaron Bollinger

16. 4r-Tim Wagaman

17. 17-Cole Young

18. 35t-Tyler Esh

19. 4z-Zane Rudisill

20. 44-Dylan Norris

21. 5f-Glenndon Forsythe

22. 23-Michael Millard

23. 8r-Freddie Rahmer

24. 23a-Chris Arnold