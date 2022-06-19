Dietz Wins PA Speedweek Tune Up Event at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (June 18, 2022) — Chase Dietz won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. The victory was Dietz’s second of the weekend after winning Friday night’s feature at Williams Grove Speedway. Troy Wagaman, Alan Krimes, Devon Border, and Chad Trout rounded out the top five.
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 39-Chase Dietz
2. 19-Troy Wagaman
3. 87-Alan Krimes
4. 27-Devon Borden
5. 1x-Chad Trout
6. 75-Tyler Ross
7. 11t-Tj Stutts
8. 19r-Matt Campbell
9. 99m-Kyle Moody
10. 69-Tim Glatfelter
11. 11a-Austin Bishop
12. 8-Billy Dietrich
13. 5e-Brandon Rahmer
14. 11p-Niki Young
15. 16a-Aaron Bollinger
16. 4r-Tim Wagaman
17. 17-Cole Young
18. 35t-Tyler Esh
19. 4z-Zane Rudisill
20. 44-Dylan Norris
21. 5f-Glenndon Forsythe
22. 23-Michael Millard
23. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
24. 23a-Chris Arnold