Marks Earns Dean Knittel Memorial Victory; Peck Claims 2022 Ohio Sprint Speedweek Title at Portsmouth

From Tyler Altmeyer

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (June 18, 2022) — Myerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks flexed some muscle on Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio, not only earning his second Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory of the 2022 season, but scoring $20,554 in the process, simultaneously helping “America’s Series” cap Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires with the annual Dean Knittel Memorial.

Marks, who earned his first All Star triumph of the season in Williams Grove Speedway’s Tommy Hinnershitz Classic, led the final ten circuits around Portsmouth’s high banked oval, taking command over fellow Central Pennsylvania native, Danny Dietrich, with a dive through turns one and two on lap 21. The ace of the Murray Marks Motorsports No. 19 was third just two laps prior, following Dietrich by race-long leader, Tyler Courtney, on lap 20, then taking command the very next circuit. Marks started the 30-lapper from the outside-pole position.

Dietrich hung on to finish second, followed by Justin Peck, Tyler Courtney, and Sam Hafertepe Jr.

“Really, I was just trying to go where they weren’t,” Brent Marks said, ace of the M&M Painting and Construction No. 19 sprint car. “I was waiting for the bottom groove to come in, and when Danny (Dietrich) and Tyler (Courtney) started to race each other, it gave me the opportunity to slip by both of them. To get a Speedweek win is pretty special, and to win one like this is just incredible. I can’t say enough about this team. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to compete in Ohio Sprint Speedweek in the future.”

Peck’s podium finish helped him officially clinch the 2022 Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires championship, earning a $5,000 payday to go along with his pair of Speedweek victories. In all, Peck found the top-five on seven occasions in nine Speedweek starts, holding down a final championship margin of 26 points over “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney. Fellow two-time Speedweek winner, Danny Dietrich, was third in the Ohio Sprint Speedweek standings, followed by Cap Henry and Zeb Wise.

“This is what I’ve worked my whole life for, to come out here and win races, and be in a position to win championships like this,” Justin Peck, driver of the Coastal Race Parts No. 13, said. “I’ve always idolized guys that came out here and won Speedweek championships, and it’s great that Tom Buch gave us the opportunity to come out here and accomplish that goal. I’m a little speechless right now because I never thought I’d ever be in this position.”

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Portsmouth Raceway Park

Portsmouth, Ohio

Saturday, June 18, 2022

ualifying

Group (A)

17B-Bill Balog, 12.816

2. 42-Sye Lynch, 12.893

3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.013

4. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.082

5. 4-Cap Henry, 13.125

6. A79-Brandon Wimmer, 13.224

7. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.259

8. 39-Christopher Bell, 13.304

9. 25-Chris Myers, 13.601

Group (B)

7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.007

2. 19M-Brent Marks, 13.051

3. 55X-Alex Bowman, 13.223

4. 17-Carson Short, 13.380

5. 14-Gary Taylor, 13.519

6. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.529

7. 2s-Nathan Skaggs, 13.630

8. 8D-Josh Davis, 14.584

9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 99.330

Group C

13-Justin Peck, 12.894

2. 11-Parker Price Miller, 12.960

3. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 13.075

4. 91T-Cale Thomas, 13.256

5. 97-Greg Wilson, 13.404

6. 4T-Tyler Street, 13.556

7. 5J-Jake Hesson, 13.629

8. 54-Danny Smith, 13.710

9. 24-Lee Haskins, 14.204

Group (D)

49X-Ian Madsen, 13.189

2. 19-Chris Windom, 13.340

3. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.378

4. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.438

5. 22B-Ryan Broughton, 13.443

6. 16-DJ Foos, 13.532

7. 4s-Chris Smalley, 14.866

8. 4XX-Bradley Ashford, 99.520

9. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 99.578

Group (E)

10-Zeb Wise, 13.183

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 13.370

3. 70-Sammy Swindell, 13.400

4. 22-Cole Duncan, 13.479

5. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 13.583

6. 4X-Cale Stinson, 13.766

7. 59-Bryan Nuckles, 14.075

8. 40-Logan Fenton, 14.865

9. 1B-Keith Baxter, 99.650

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

42-Sye Lynch [1]

2. 17B-Bill Balog [4]

3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [2]

4. 99-Skylar Gee [3]

5. 4-Cap Henry [5]

6. A79-Brandon Wimmer [6]

7. 39-Christopher Bell [8]

8. 25R-Jordan Ryan [7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

19M-Brent Marks [1]

2. 55X-Alex Bowman [2]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]

4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [9]

5. 1-Nate Dussel [6]

6. 14-Gary Taylor [5]

7. 17-Carson Short [3]

8. 2s-Nathan Skaggs [7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

11-Parker Price Miller [1]

2. 13-Justin Peck [4]

3. 91T-Cale Thomas [3]

4. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles [2]

5. 97-Greg Wilson [5]

6. 4T-Tyler Street [6]

7. 54-Danny Smith [8]

8. 5J-Jake Hesson [7]

9. 24-Lee Haskins [9]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

48-Danny Dietrich [3]

2. 26-Cory Eliason [2]

3. 19-Chris Windom [1]

4. 101-Lachlan McHugh [9]

5. 16-DJ Foos [6]

6. 49X-Ian Madsen [4]

7. 22B-Ryan Broughton [5]

8. 4s-Chris Smalley [7]

9. 4XX-Bradley Ashford [8]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [1]

2. 22-Cole Duncan [3]

3. 10-Zeb Wise [4]

4. 70-Sammy Swindell [2]

5. 4X-Cale Stinson [6]

6. 59-Bryan Nuckles [7]

7. 28-Brandon Spithaler [5]

8. 40-Logan Fenton [8]

9. 1B-Keith Baxter [9]

Dash (6 Laps)

7BC-Tyler Courtney [2]

2. 19M-Brent Marks [4]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich [5]

4. 13-Justin Peck [1]

5. 11-Parker Price Miller [3]

6. 19-Chris Windom [6]

7. 17B-Bill Balog [7]

8. 42-Sye Lynch [9]

9. 10-Zeb Wise [8]

10. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [10]

C-main (6 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer

25R-Jordan Ryan [1]

2. 2s-Nathan Skaggs [3]

3. 5J-Jake Hesson [2]

4. 4s-Chris Smalley [5]

5. 24-Lee Haskins [6]

6. 40-Logan Fenton [4]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1-Nate Dussel [4]

2. 97-Greg Wilson [3]

3. 39-Christopher Bell [11]

4. 49X-Ian Madsen [2]

5. 54-Danny Smith [15]

6. A79-Brandon Wimmer [7]

7. 16-DJ Foos [5]

8. 25R-Jordan Ryan [16]

9. 17-Carson Short [12]

10. 4X-Cale Stinson [6]

11. 4T-Tyler Street [9]

12. 2s-Nathan Skaggs [17]

13. 14-Gary Taylor [8]

14. 22B-Ryan Broughton [13]

15. 59-Bryan Nuckles [10]

16. 4-Cap Henry [1]

A-main (30 Laps)

19M-Brent Marks [2]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich [3]

3. 13-Justin Peck [4]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]

5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [10]

6. 11-Parker Price Miller [5]

7. 17B-Bill Balog [7]

8. 19-Chris Windom [6]

9. 91T-Cale Thomas [15]

10. 10-Zeb Wise [9]

11. 42-Sye Lynch [8]

12. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [14]

13. 4-Cap Henry [25]

14. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles [16]

15. 55X-Alex Bowman [11]

16. 39-Christopher Bell [23]

17. 97-Greg Wilson [22]

18. 26-Cory Eliason [12]

19. 1-Nate Dussel [21]

20. 99-Skylar Gee [17]

21. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [19]

22. 101-Lachlan McHugh [20]

23. 54-Danny Smith [26]

24. 49X-Ian Madsen [24]

25. 22-Cole Duncan [13]

26. 70-Sammy Swindell [18]

Lap Leaders: Tyler Courtney (1-19), Danny Dietrich (20), Brent Marks (21-30)

Contingency Awards:

Dean Knittel Memorial | $20,554-to-win

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 45

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Kyle Reinhardt | 12.769

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Bill Balog | 12.816

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Sye Lynch

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Brent Marks

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Parker Price-Miller

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Danny Dietrich

Kistler Racing Products Heat #5 Winner: Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Tyler Courtney

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Nate Dussel

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Danny Smith

Tezos A-Main Winner: Brent Marks (2)

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Cap Henry (+12)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Lachlan McHugh