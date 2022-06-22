CRSA Sprints Management Addresses Tire Concerns

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – From the ownership and management of the CRSA Sprints, there is new information concerning tires. Until further notice due to the tire shortage and to continue to support the tracks, teams and fans, the rule for all CRSA Sprint Series events will be as follows:

Hoosiers on all four corners:

Right Rear Tires: HTC, RD20, D25, H15 or RaceSaver

Left Rear Tires: 90’s, 92’s, 94’s & 96’s no wides, RD12, D12, H12 or RaceSaver

Fronts: D12, D15, D20

We thank everyone in advance for their continued support of the CRSA Sprints and we will continue to monitor the situation and try to make the best decisions moving forward for all involved.

The CRSA Sprints head to the Brett Deyo-promoted Utica-Rome Speedway Friday night June 24 where Alysha Bay was an A-Main winner in the spring of 2021. It was also a special place for Kyle Pierce who took the other victory at “The Home of Heroes” in August of last year.

The CRSA 305 Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment located in Newark, NY. Associate sponsors for 2022 include A-Verdi Storage Containers, Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Pit Stop Convenience Stores, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Eagle Enterprises, Bonnell’s Rod Shop, DisBatch Brewing Company, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

