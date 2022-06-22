Late Race Move Sees DJ Johnson Win with Hunt Series at Marysville Raceway

PETERSEN MEDIA

-Marysville, CA)- During the Hunt Series’ lone visit to Marysville Raceway of the season this past Saturday night, 25 drivers made it a memorable appearance as DJ Johnson made a late pass to pick up his first series win of the season.

After acquiring the early lead on the race’s sixth lap from Trey Walters, Josh Young looked poised to pocket the win with the traveling tour, but behind him non-wing standout DJ Johnson was mounting a charge through the Top-Five.

As Young continued to lead up front, Johnson was working his way forward as he was able to get by the likes of Marcus Hardina and Nick Robfogel to work into second.

With Young Continuing to lead the way, Johnson made the highside work to his liking as he built up his momentum. Coming to the white flag, Johnson was able to use his momentum out of turn four to power ahead of Young as he would lead the final lap and win a thriller at Marysville Raceway.

Young would hang on to second, as Nick Robfogel took the final spot on the podium, B-Main winner Shane Hopkins charged to fourth and Marcus Hardina rounded out the Top-Five.

Johnson kicked his night off in fast fashion as he bested the 25 car field in time trials and earned the Dependable Crane Fast Time Award.

Benic Ent. Heat Race No. 1 went to Jake Morgan while Josh Young won Brown and Miller Heat Race No. 2, and Robfogel took top honors in King Racing Products Heat Race No. 3.

Charging from 16th to 4th, Shane Hopkins was the Santomauro Hard Charger, while Daniel Whitley was the Matt Streeter Racing Hard Luck Award recipeient.

Brent Steck finished 15th in the feature and took home the BR Motorsports P.15 bonus, while Nick Larson earned the Arbo Tec Best Presenting Feature Car award.

By way of his last lap pass for the win, DJ Johnson was awarded the Vahlco Wheels Cool Move of the Night.

FINISH

DJ Johnson #33DJ

Josh Young #7EJ

Nick Robfogel #3

Shane Hopkins #51

Marcus Hardina #21X

Trey Walters #7

Jarrett Soares #12

Eric Hopkins #B51

Heath Holdsclaw #33

Eathon Lanfri #31P

Jerry Kobza #X

Nathan Johnson #16

Jake Morgan #7M

Shawn Arriaga #32

Brent Steck #2STX

Cort Marchuck #34

Tony Fedota #151

Nick Larson #24N

Gary Paulson #45

Evan Gularte #17M

ON TAP: The Hunt Series will be idle for a few weeks before returning to action on July 16th at Placerville Speedway.

WINNERS: Bradley Terrell (March 26th Petaluma Speedway), Jake Morgan (April 2nd Placerville Speedway), Daniel Whitley (May 21st Merced Speedway), Daniel Whitley May 28th Stockton Dirt Track), DJ Johsnon (June 18th Marysville Raceway).

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with the series by liking us at https://www.facebook.com/joehuntwingless/ or clicking over to the new www.huntwingless.com.

JOE HUNT MAGNETOS WINGLESS SERIES- Joe Hunt Magnetos’ Roger Gleeson brought the traveling concept to non-wing sprint cars by popular demand in 2010. Over the years, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Sprint Car Series has ran a limited schedule at select tracks around the state. After running under the leadership of Prentice Motorsports Group and Glad Enterprises from 2016-2018, 2019 saw Gleeson come back aboard. 2022 the series will be in action on 12 occasions as they visit five different Northern California venues.