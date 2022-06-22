Red Dirt Raceway, Tri-State Speedway host OCRS this weekend

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (June 21, 2022) – Red Dirt Raceway and Tri-State Speedway are next for the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars on Friday and Saturday.

Red Dirt Raceway will host the OCRS on Friday for the 5th annual Mike Peters Freedom 40 Classic. The race honors the memory of Peters who made a name for himself, starting in the 1070’s, racing out of Wichita where he went on to win races and championships at Wichita, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Caney, Kansas and the NCRA. Friday’s race will conclude with a 40-lap main event.

It will be the third stop at Red Dirt Raceway this season. Steven Shebester won the season opener on March 4 with Nebraska driver Tyler Drueke winning on March 5.

Saturday the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars travel to Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Oklahoma for the first time since 2016 when Alex Sewell raced to victory on the high-banked 3/8’s mile oval.

What you need to know……..

Where: Red Dirt Raceway, Meeker, Oklahoma

When: Friday, June 24

What: 5th annual Mike Peters Freedom 40 Classic, AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series IMCA points race.

Times: Pit Gates open at 5 p.m., Grandstand opens at 6, Driver draw 5:15-6:15, Drivers meeting 6:30, Hot laps 7, Racing starts at 7:30.

Track website: RedDirtRaceway.com.

Where: Tri-State Speedway, Pocola, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, June 25

What: AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series IMCA points race.

Times: Pit Gates open at 4 p.m., Grandstand opens at 6, Driver draw 5:15-6:15, Drivers meeting 6:30, Hot laps 7, Racing starts at 8.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,000-to-win, $250-to-start.

Track website: Tri-StateSpeedway.com.

Top 10 Standings: 1. Blake Edwards 1046; 2. Rees Moran 970; 3. Terry Easum 893; 4 Sheldon Barksdale 869; 5. Whit Gastineau 765; 6. Joe Bob Lee 672; 7, Johnny Kent 671; 8. Steven Shebester 651; 9. Elizabeth Phillips 604; 10. Fred Mattox 577.

2022 Winners: 3/4 – Steven Shebester (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/5 – Tyler Drueke (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/19 – Blake Edwards (Creek County Speedway); 3/25 – John Carney II (Thunderbird Speedway); 3/26 – Tanner Conn (Lawton Speedway); 4/9 – Terry Easum (Oklahoma Sports Park); 4/23 – Johnny Kent (Creek County Speedway); 5/20 – Danny Smith (Tulsa Speedway); 5/21 – Steven Shebester (81 Speedway); 5/28 – Alex Sewell (Salina Highbanks Speedway).

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. AmeriFlex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

AmeriFlex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.AmeriFlexHose.com

AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Contingency Sponsors

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories, Hoosier Racing Tires, Smileys Racing Products, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Lucas Oil, RacinDirt.TV, Schure Built Suspension, Lightning Wings & Powder Coating, Smith Titanium, MyRacePass.