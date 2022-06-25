Ballou Wins MSCS Feature at Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (June 24, 2022) — Robert Ballou won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature event Friday at the Terre Haute Action Track. Chase Stockon, Jason McDougal, Mitch Wissmiller, and Brian Hayden rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Terre Haute Action Track
Terre Haute, Indiana
Friday, June 24, 2022
Feature:
1. Robert Ballou
2. Chase Stockon
3. Jason McDougal
4. Mitch Weissmiller
5. Brian Hayden
6. Riley Kreisel
7. Aric Gentry
8. Brayden Fox
9. Chris Phillips
10. Collin Ambrose
11. Travis Thomson
12. Ryan Bond
13. Cindy Chambers
14. Allen Howard Jr.
DNS: Carson Garrett
DNS: Kevin Thomas Jr
DNS: Ivan Glotzbach