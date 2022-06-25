Ballou Wins MSCS Feature at Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (June 24, 2022) — Robert Ballou won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature event Friday at the Terre Haute Action Track. Chase Stockon, Jason McDougal, Mitch Wissmiller, and Brian Hayden rounded out the top five.

Midwest Sprint Car Series

Terre Haute Action Track

Terre Haute, Indiana

Friday, June 24, 2022

Feature:

1. Robert Ballou

2. Chase Stockon

3. Jason McDougal

4. Mitch Weissmiller

5. Brian Hayden

6. Riley Kreisel

7. Aric Gentry

8. Brayden Fox

9. Chris Phillips

10. Collin Ambrose

11. Travis Thomson

12. Ryan Bond

13. Cindy Chambers

14. Allen Howard Jr.

DNS: Carson Garrett

DNS: Kevin Thomas Jr

DNS: Ivan Glotzbach