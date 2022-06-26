Cannon McIntosh Secures a Macon Speedway Win with POWRi National Midget League

From POWRi

MACON, Ill. (June 25, 2022) — Cannon McIntosh continued his hot-stretch on Saturday Night at Macon Speedway, leading all thirty laps to earn his tenth career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League victory in a very technical and tricky Night Four of the Ninth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek.

Early Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League competition with a stout field of thirty-one entries would find Bryant Wiedeman clock a 10.489-second lap to earn the quickest hot-lap time with Cade Lewis, Karter Sarff, Cannon McIntosh, and Kaidon Brown each earning heat racing victories as Jade Avedisian earned the Semi-Feature win.

Launching the field on the initial green flag launch would find high point qualifier Cannon McIntosh line up with Cade Lewis on the outside of the front row with McIntosh using the high-side momentum to shoot out to the early racing advantage.

Holding off the onslaught of racing restarts while out front, Cannon McIntosh would notch his fourth win of 2022 with Kaidon Brown continuing to impress notching a career-high runner-up placement as Karter Sarff stayed towards the front of the field finishing third.

“Between managing the tires and maintaining the restarts, the race was nerve-racking for sure. I tried to play it easily on the throttle, but I also knew I had to push hard on the final two laps with Kaidon right there, great team win without a question. ” said the victorious McIntosh in the Macon Speedway victory lane.

Slicking off in the late stages of the feature event would find Bryant Wiedeman lock-up fourth place with Andrew Felker rounding out the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers in the intense feature finale at Fayette County Speedway.

POWRi National Midget League

Illinois SpeedWEEK

Macon Speedway

Macon, Illinois

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Cade Lewis[3]

2. 97-Brenham Crouch[4]

3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[5]

4. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[8]

5. 83-Dominic Gorden[6]

6. 5-Gavan Boschele[7]

7. 11G-Patrick Lawson[1]

8. 17-Kurt Stellhorn[2].

Auto Meter Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]

2. 26-Chance Crum[2]

3. 61-Jacob Denney[6]

4. 71M-Gavin Miller[3]

5. 84-Jade Avedisian[5]

6. 7U-Kyle Jones[8]

7. 87-Jace Park[7]

8. 17C-Devin Camfield[4].

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[5]

2. 71E-Mariah Ede[3]

3. 56N-Jake Neuman[2]

4. 11A-Andrew Felker[8]

5. 08X-Trey Gropp[7]

6. 97A-Will Armitage[6]

7. 21-Emilio Hoover[1]

DNS: 44-Branigan Roark.

AFCO Racing Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 97K-Kaidon Brown[1]

2. 16C-David Camfield Jr[3]

3. 56-Mitchell Davis[4]

4. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]

5. 25K-Taylor Reimer[2]

6. 31K-Kyle Beilman[6]

7. 40-Chase McDermand[7].

Max Papis Innovations Semi Feature (12 Laps)

1. 84-Jade Avedisian[4]

2. 83-Dominic Gorden[2]

3. 25K-Taylor Reimer[6]

4. 5-Gavan Boschele[5]

5. 87-Jace Park[9]

6. 17C-Devin Camfield[13]

7. 21-Emilio Hoover[12]

8. 97A-Will Armitage[7]

9. 44-Branigan Roark[15]

10. 7U-Kyle Jones[3]

11. 11G-Patrick Lawson[11]

12. 71M-Gavin Miller[1]

13. 31K-Kyle Beilman[8]

14. 40-Chase McDermand[10]

15. 17-Kurt Stellhorn[14].

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]

2. 97K-Kaidon Brown[6]

3. 21K-Karter Sarff[5]

4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[11]

5. 11A-Andrew Felker[8]

6. 51B-Joe B Miller[15]

7. 5-Gavan Boschele[20]

8. 87-Jace Park[21]

9. 97-Brenham Crouch[3]

10. 56N-Jake Neuman[14]

11. 08X-Trey Gropp[16]

12. 83-Dominic Gorden[18]

13. 25K-Taylor Reimer[19]

14. 84-Jade Avedisian[17]

15. 26-Chance Crum[12]

16. 71E-Mariah Ede[9]

17. 61-Jacob Denney[4]

18. 71-Cade Lewis[2]

19. 56-Mitchell Davis[13]

20. 16C-David Camfield Jr[10]

21. 21-Emilio Hoover[23]

22. 17C-Devin Camfield[22]

23. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[7].

Contingencies

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 01-Bryant Wiedeman

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 71-Cade Lewis

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 21K-Karter Sarff

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 97K-Kaidon Brown

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature Winner: 84-Jade Avedisian

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 5-Gavan Boschele

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh