Dale Howard charges to fifth USCS win of 2022 in Thunderhill final

By Pete Walton

Summertown, TN – June 25, 2022 – Two-time and defending USCS Mid-South regional series Champion, Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi charged from his 6th place starting position into the USCS Victory Lane at the end of the 2nd Annual USCS Thunder on the High Banks 30-lap finale at Thunderhill Raceway Park.

Brad Bowden from Hernando, Mississippi made a late race pass to get by Friday night’s feature winner Johnny Bridges from Cherryville, North Carolina. Bridges crossed the line in third at the checkers followed by Byhalia, Mississippi’s Hayden Martin in fourth place who registered his second top five of the weekend.

Alex Lyles from Arlington, Tennessee rounded out the top five while having a stellar “come-back” weekend after being out of the seat for nearly a year.

Heat race winners were, Johnny Bridges in tge Engler Machine and Tool First Heat and Rosemark, Tennessee’s Curt Terrell in the JJ Supply of NC Second Heat. Johnny Bridges won the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash to garner

The K&N Filters Pole for the main event.

The next USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour events are at Riverside Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas on Saturday, ,July 3rd.

On the following night,

The traveling series makes its only stop of the season at Magolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, MS.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour results for Saturday 6/25/2022 at Thunderhill Raceway – Summertown, TN

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Sprint Cars 10 Entries

Feature 30-Laps | 00:13:20.218

1. 47-Dale Howard[6]; 2. 4-Brad Bowden[2]; 3. 21-Johnny Bridges[1]; 4. 67-Hayden Martin[3]; 5. 17-Alex Lyles[5]; 6. 10-Terry Gray[8]; 7. 28-Jeff Willingham[7]; 8. 4X-Scott Baldwin[10]; 9. 7D-Donnie Goodwin[9]; 10. (DNF) 27-Curt Terrell[4]

Hoosier Speed Dash 6 Laps

1. 21-Johnny Bridges[2]; 2. 4-Brad Bowden[4]; 3. 67-Hayden Martin[6]; 4. 27-Curt Terrell[3]; 5. 17-Alex Lyles[1]; 6. 47-Dale Howard[5]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 27-Curt Terrell[2]; 2. 47-Dale Howard[4]; 3. 67-Hayden Martin[3]; 4. 10-Terry Gray[1]; 5. 7D-Donnie Goodwin[5]

JJ Supply of NC Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 4-Brad Bowden[1]; 2. 21-Johnny Bridges[3]; 3. 17-Alex Lyles[5]; 4. 28-Jeff Willingham[2]; 5. 4X-Scott Baldwin[4]