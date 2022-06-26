DRAKE EDWARDS WINS VENTURA RACEWAY ACTION FOR WMR

By Steven Blakesley

Ventura, Calif. (June 26, 2022) – Drake Edwards of Surprise, Ariz. added a new track to his victories in the Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction, snaring the action at Ventura Raceway on Saturday night. Edwards had previously triumphed at the one-fifth mile Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. and felt right at home on the confines of the Ventura Raceway.

Arizona drivers Edwards and Dustin Cormany split the eight-lap heat races over a 13-car field of stock production-powered Midgets at the dirt track by the Pacific Ocean.

The 20-lap feature was led to green by Todd and Kyle Hawse while Brentwood’s Blake Bower, the 2021 WMR champion, started third. Bower drove into the lead position in Tony Boscacci’s No. 9 and fifth-starting Edwards eventually followed him into second position. A battery issue required fourth-starting Nate Wait of Lodi to pull in on the opening lap.

Bower’s bid for victory ended with an engine issue. Edwards inherited the lead and never relinquished it. 2021 WMR Ventura winner Randy Moody drove to second place in his No. 15 while AJ Hernandez made his second career start with a strong third-place run for the Arizona driver in Kevin Felkins’ No. 11. 2019 Ventura WMR champion Randi Pankratz of Atascadero drove to fourth ahead of Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse in fifth.

Western Midget Racing continues its 2022 season on Friday July 15 at Ocean Speedway during the Howard Kaeding Classic and Saturday July 16 at Petaluma Speedway.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

June 25, 2022 – Ventura Raceway (Ventura, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 86D Drake Edwards. HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 83D Dustin Cormany.

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 86D Drake Edwards, 2. 15 Randy Moore, 3. 11 AJ Hernandez, 4. 35 Randi Pankratz, 5. 20 Kyle Hawse, 6. 33AZ Tyler High, 7. 22 Will Brown, 8. 3AZ Chloe High, 9. 9 Blake Bower, 10. 83D Dustin Cormany, 11. 31 Todd Hawse, 12. 20w Nate Wait, DNS- 35SR Brody Petrie