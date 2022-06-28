Marks Charges from 13th; Passing Larson to Win PA Speedweek Feature at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (June 27, 2022) — Brent Marks won the Pennsylvania Speedweek feature event Monday night at Lincoln Speedway. Marks charged from 13th starting position to pass Kyle Larson for the lead and drove away for his sixth victory of the 2022 season. Larson held the second spot while Anthony Macri, Troy Wagaman, and Justin Peck rounded out the top five.

PA Speedweek

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Monday, June 27, 2022

Feature:

1. 19m-Brent Marks

2. 57-Kyle Larson

3. 39m-Anthony Macri

4. 19-Troy Wagaman

5. 13-Justin Peck

6. 45-Jeff Halligan

7. 19t-Tanner Thorson

8. 39b-Christopher Bell

9. 69-Tim Glatfelter

10. 48-Danny Dietrich

11. 11a-Austin Bishop

12. 87-Alan Krimes

13. 5w-Lucas Wolfe

14. 16-Gerald Mcintyre

15. 11t-T.J. Stutts

16. 6-Ryan Smith

17. 5e-Brandon Rahmer

18. 35h-Zach Hampton

19. 44-Dylan Norris

20. 39-Chase Dietz

21. 19r-Matt Campbell

22. 99-Skylar Gee

23. 1x-Chad Trout

24. 8-Billy Dietrich