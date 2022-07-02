Chase Dunham Wins NRA Feature at Limaland

From Gerry Keysor

LIMA, Ohio (July 1, 2022) — Limaland Motorsports Park kicked off the Independence Day weekend with the annual running of Firecracker Friday at the quarter mile clay bullring on Friday night. Leipsic, Ohio’s Chase Dunham drove his family owned No. 66 to the win in Ohio Logistics NRA 360 Sprint Invader competition, while No. 65 Todd Sherman added another Northwest Physical Therapy DIRTcar UMP Modified feature win to his resume, and No. 26 Justin Long bagged the Lock Sixteen Thunderstock victory.

The Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks kicked off the feature events with their 15 lap A Main. Long and No. 82 Chris Douglas would lead the field to the green flag, with Long grabbing the early lead. Douglas would keep close in second while battling with No. 17J Jarrod Klay, and No. 4m Gabe Mueller. Mueller would use the bottom of the track to make his way to 2nd on lap 5 and began his challenge for the lead. Despite his best efforts, Mueller had to settle for second to Long, No. 60 Tony Anderson would charge to 3rd, with Klay 4th and No. 25 Nick Bowers completing the top 5.

Next up were the Ohio Logistics NRA 360 Sprint Invaders in their 25 lap A Main. No. 17 Jared Horstman and No. 66 Chase Dunham would make up the front row for the feature event, and it appeared that Jared Horstman was going to charge to the early lead. However Horstman would hook the ledge of the cushion in turn 1 and get upside down, bringing out the red flag and setting up a complete restart. Horstman would walk away from the crash unharmed. On the restart, No 2S Kyle Sauder would inherit the pole position and made the most of the opportunity, jumping out to the early lead. Dunham would stay in striking distance and make his move as the leaders were making their way through lapped traffic on lap 12. Jake Hesson would crack the top 5 after starting 18th, but his charge to the front would end on the final lap as he rolled his Sam Jackson Auto Body sponsored No. 7T on the back straightaway, bringing out the red flag and setting up a one lap dash to the finish. Dunham would hold off Sauder for the win , No. 16C Tylar Rankin finished 3rd, No. 23 Devon Dobie 4th, and No. 22M Dan McCarron completed the top 5.

The Northwest Physical Therapy DIRTcar UMP Modifieds would complete the night’s racing action with No. 4L Mike Learman and No. 65 Todd Sherman making up the front row. Sherman would grab the lead and would survive multiple cautions and restarts to win the 20 lap A Main over No. 95J Jerry Bowersock. No. 36 Brandon Vaughan would finish 3rd, with No. 4 Jason Kinney 4th, and No. 9PG Percy Gendreau completing the top 5.

Limaland Motorsports Park will be closed next Friday, July 8th, but will return to action on Friday July 15th for the inaugural Tribute to Gene Frankhart, the longtime competition director and racetrack guru. In action will be the Ohio Logistics NRA 360 Sprint Invaders, Northwest Physical Therapy DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, and the Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks. Pit Gates open at 4:30PM, Grandstand Gates open at 5PM. Hot laps at 6:30PM, and Racing at 7:30PM. General Admission for ages 16 and older is just $12, ages 11 to 15 $6, and kids 10 and under admitted FREE. Pit passes for all ages are $30. Check out details on this and all events at Limaland Motorsports Park by checking out our page on Facebook, or visiting Limaland.com

18 entries

OHIO LOGISTICS NRA SPRINT INVADERS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 66-Chase Dunham[2]; 2. 2S-Kyle Sauder[3]; 3. 16C-Tylar Rankin[8]; 4. 23-Devon Dobie[7]; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron[11]; 6. 5NC-Jac Nickles[13]; 7. 11G-Luke Griffith[10]; 8. 0-Brayton Phillips[12]; 9. 11H-Caleb Harmon[14]; 10. 6-Hud Horton[4]; 11. 51-Garrett Craine[16]; 12. (DNF) 24-Kobe Allison[6]; 13. (DNF) 7T-Jake Hesson[18]; 14. (DNF) 28-Shawn Valenti[5]; 15. (DNF) 22H-Randy Hannagan[9]; 16. (DNF) 1-Steve Niese[17]; 17. (DNF) 97X-Rodney Hurst[15]; 18. (DNF) 17-Jared Horstman[1]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Shawn Valenti[2]; 2. 66-Chase Dunham[1]; 3. 16C-Tylar Rankin[3]; 4. 6-Hud Horton[4]; 5. 5NC-Jac Nickles[5]; 6. 51-Garrett Craine[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Devon Dobie[2]; 2. 17-Jared Horstman[4]; 3. 22H-Randy Hannagan[5]; 4. 22M-Dan McCarron[3]; 5. 11H-Caleb Harmon[1]; 6. 1-Steve Niese[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Kobe Allison[3]; 2. 2S-Kyle Sauder[4]; 3. 11G-Luke Griffith[2]; 4. 0-Brayton Phillips[5]; 5. (DNF) 97X-Rodney Hurst[6]; 6. (DQ) 7T-Jake Hesson[1]

Qualifying 1 (5 Laps): 1. 6-Hud Horton, 00:11.873[9]; 2. 17-Jared Horstman, 00:12.029[7]; 3. 2S-Kyle Sauder, 00:12.035[18]; 4. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 00:12.071[6]; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:12.100[16]; 6. 24-Kobe Allison, 00:12.116[12]; 7. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:12.117[14]; 8. 23-Devon Dobie, 00:12.132[8]; 9. 11G-Luke Griffith, 00:12.208[11]; 10. 66-Chase Dunham, 00:12.242[4]; 11. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 00:12.256[13]; 12. 7T-Jake Hesson, 00:12.275[1]; 13. 5NC-Jac Nickles, 00:12.310[2]; 14. 22H-Randy Hannagan, 00:12.349[5]; 15. 0-Brayton Phillips, 00:12.470[17]; 16. 51-Garrett Craine, 00:12.511[15]; 17. 1-Steve Niese, 00:13.624[10]; 18. 97X-Rodney Hurst, 00:14.138[3]

21 entries

NORTHWEST PHYSICAL THERAPY UMP MODIFIEDS

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 65-Todd Sherman[2]; 2. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[8]; 3. 36-Brandon Vaughan[7]; 4. 4-Jason Kinney[18]; 5. 9PG-Percy Gendreau[19]; 6. 16-Jeff Koz[3]; 7. 22T-Tony Anderson[14]; 8. 9C-Troy Cattarene[17]; 9. 4G-Bill Griffith[13]; 10. 12B-Brandon Jacobs[12]; 11. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[15]; 12. (DNF) 24-Terry Grilliott[10]; 13. (DNF) 4L-Mike Learman[1]; 14. (DNF) 21C-Drew Charlson[21]; 15. (DNF) 100-Randy Giroux[6]; 16. (DNF) 34X-Shane O’Connor[4]; 17. (DNF) 5A-Frank Paladino[11]; 18. (DNF) 20M-Josh Morton[5]; 19. (DNF) 54-Zachary Hawk[20]; 20. (DNF) 82-Dalton Lane[9]; 21. (DNS) 71T-Chris Hicks

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 100-Randy Giroux[1]; 2. 16-Jeff Koz[2]; 3. 36-Brandon Vaughan[7]; 4. 24-Terry Grilliott[6]; 5. 4G-Bill Griffith[5]; 6. 71T-Chris Hicks[4]; 7. (DNF) 9PG-Percy Gendreau[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20M-Josh Morton[2]; 2. 65-Todd Sherman[1]; 3. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[3]; 4. 5A-Frank Paladino[4]; 5. 22T-Tony Anderson[6]; 6. (DNF) 9C-Troy Cattarene[7]; 7. (DNF) 54-Zachary Hawk[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 34X-Shane O’Connor[5]; 2. 4L-Mike Learman[2]; 3. 82-Dalton Lane[6]; 4. 12B-Brandon Jacobs[7]; 5. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[4]; 6. (DNS) 4-Jason Kinney; 7. (DQ) 21C-Drew Charlson[1]

17 entries

LOCK SIXTEEN THUNDERSTOCKS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 26-Justin Long[1]; 2. 4-Gabe Mueller[4]; 3. 60-Tony Anderson[7]; 4. 17J-Jarrod Klay[3]; 5. 25-Nick Bowers[9]; 6. 27-Frank Paladino[5]; 7. 11-Dylan Henkins[8]; 8. 72-Wayne Gibson[10]; 9. 00P-Dean Pitts[17]; 10. 1W-Mark Wooten[13]; 11. 1-Jamie Sullivan[15]; 12. 7W-Dan Wooten[16]; 13. 87-Andy Welch[6]; 14. 00-Dylan Murray[14]; 15. 82-Chris Douglas[2]; 16. 89-Keith Shockency[12]; 17. 92-Brandon McDaries[11]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Gabe Mueller[2]; 2. 82-Chris Douglas[1]; 3. 27-Frank Paladino[5]; 4. 60-Tony Anderson[8]; 5. 25-Nick Bowers[4]; 6. 92-Brandon McDaries[7]; 7. 1W-Mark Wooten[3]; 8. 1-Jamie Sullivan[9]; 9. 00P-Dean Pitts[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17J-Jarrod Klay[4]; 2. 26-Justin Long[1]; 3. 87-Andy Welch[5]; 4. 11-Dylan Henkins[2]; 5. 72-Wayne Gibson[8]; 6. 89-Keith Shockency[7]; 7. 00-Dylan Murray[6]; 8. (DNF) 7W-Dan Wooten[3]