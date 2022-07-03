Franek Wins CNY Speedweek Event at Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (July 2, 2022) — Davie Franek won the Central New York Speedweek event Saturday at Fulton Speedway. Shawn Donath, Jordan Poirier, Dylan Swiernik, and Jason Barney rounded out the top five.

Central New York Speedweek

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints

Fulton Speedway

Fulton, New York

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Feature:

1. 28f-Davie Franek

2. 53-Shawn Donath

3. 28-Jordan Poirier

4. 7c-Dylan Swiernik

5. 87-Jason Barney

6. 01-Danny Varin

7. 90-Matt Tanner

8. 10h-Kelly Hebing

9. 22-Jonathan Preston

10. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni

11. 36-Matt Billings

12. 17-Sam Reakes IV

13. 10-Jeff Cook

14. 99L-Larry Wight

15. 98-Joe Trenca

16. 23-Tyler Cartier

17. 13-Keith Granholm

18. 3-Denny Peebles

19. 75-Tommy Wickham

20. 41r-Dalton Rombough

21. 33-Lacey Hanson

22. 66h-Jordan Hutton

23. 25h-Tyler Emmons

24. 87s-Chuck Hebing

25. 88c-Chad Miller