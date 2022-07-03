Franek Wins CNY Speedweek Event at Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (July 2, 2022) — Davie Franek won the Central New York Speedweek event Saturday at Fulton Speedway. Shawn Donath, Jordan Poirier, Dylan Swiernik, and Jason Barney rounded out the top five.
Central New York Speedweek
Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints
Fulton Speedway
Fulton, New York
Saturday, July 2, 2022
Feature:
1. 28f-Davie Franek
2. 53-Shawn Donath
3. 28-Jordan Poirier
4. 7c-Dylan Swiernik
5. 87-Jason Barney
6. 01-Danny Varin
7. 90-Matt Tanner
8. 10h-Kelly Hebing
9. 22-Jonathan Preston
10. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni
11. 36-Matt Billings
12. 17-Sam Reakes IV
13. 10-Jeff Cook
14. 99L-Larry Wight
15. 98-Joe Trenca
16. 23-Tyler Cartier
17. 13-Keith Granholm
18. 3-Denny Peebles
19. 75-Tommy Wickham
20. 41r-Dalton Rombough
21. 33-Lacey Hanson
22. 66h-Jordan Hutton
23. 25h-Tyler Emmons
24. 87s-Chuck Hebing
25. 88c-Chad Miller