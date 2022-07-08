Allstar Performance Event List: July 8-10, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 8-10, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, July 8, 2022
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|World of Outlaws
|Accord Speedway
|Accord, NY
|Northeast Wingless Sprints
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|ASCS Northern Plains Region
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Boyd’s Speedway
|Ringgold, GA
|United Sprint Car Series
|Can-Am Speedway
|LaFargeville, NY
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Chemung Speedrome
|Chemung, NY
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|United Racing Club
|Crawford County Speedway
|Denison, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|Midwest Sprint Car Series
|Gappens Classic
|Heart O’Texas Speedway
|Waco, TX
|Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lorain Raceway Park
|South Amherst, OH
|Outlaw Super Sprints
|Mitchell Raceway
|Fairbanks, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Penn Can Speedway
|Susquehanna, PA
|Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
|Ransomville Speedway
|Ransomville, Ny
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Rock Crest Raceway
|North Vernon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Saratoga Motorsports Park
|Black Creek, BC
|WILROC
|Bill Carnie Memorial
|Saratoga Speedway
|Black Creek, BC
|Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association
|the New Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Wagner Speedway
|Wagner, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Winston Speedway
|Rothbury, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
Saturday, July 9, 2022
|Abilene Speedway
|Abilene, TX
|Texas Sprint Series
|Anderson Speedway
|Anderson, IN
|500 Sprint Car Tour
|Glenn Niebel Classic
|Anderson Speedway
|Anderson, IN
|USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series
|Don and Mel Kenyon 75
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Non-Wing Jamboree
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Non-Wing Jamboree
|Bandit Speedway
|Box Elder, SD
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|Boyd’s Speedway
|Ringgold, GA
|United Sprint Car Series
|Brighton Speedway
|Brighton, ONT
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|Brockville Ontario Speedway
|Brockville, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Brown County Speedway
|Aberdeen, SD
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Callaway Speedway
|Fulton, MO
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devils Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Electric City Speedway
|Black Eagle, MT
|Rocky Mountain Sprints
|Evergreen Speedway
|Monroe, WA
|Washington Midget Racing Association
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Hesston Speedway
|Hesston, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals
|Jackson Motor Speedway
|Byram, MS
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region
|Capital City Clash
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|Midwest Sprint Car Series
|Darland Classic
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Darland Classic
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lorain Raceway Park
|South Amherst, OH
|Must See Racing Lites
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
|Michaels’ Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Michaels’ Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|Northeast Wingless Sprints
|Orange County Fair Speedway
|Middletown, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|350 Supermodifieds
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|International Supermodified Association / Midwest Supermodified Series
|Winged Super Series Challenge
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Phillips County Raceway
|Holyoke, CO
|ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Pymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Saratoga Motorsports Park
|Black Creek, BC
|WILROC
|Canada Cup
|Saratoga Speedway
|Black Creek, BC
|Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|United Racing Club
|Selinsgrove National Open for 360’s
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Showtime Speedway
|Pinellas Park, FL
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Sportsman Sprints
|Mid-Season Championship
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Mid-Season Championship
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Stateline Speedway
|Busti, NY
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Sunset Speedway
|Banks, OR
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Sunset Speedway
|Banks, OR
|Wingless Sprint Series
|Veterans Motorplex
|Greenbrier, TN
|USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|World of Outlaws
|Badger 40
Sunday, July 10, 2022
|Bedford Speedway
|Bedford, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Bemidji Speedway
|Bemidji, MN
|Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
|Casino Speedway
|Watertown, SD
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Double-X Speedway
|California, MO
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway
|Dubuque, IA
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars