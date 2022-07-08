Allstar Performance Event List: July 8-10, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 8-10, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, July 8, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars 34 Raceway Burlington, IA World of Outlaws Accord Speedway Accord, NY Northeast Wingless Sprints Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Northern Plains Region Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold, GA United Sprint Car Series Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars Chemung Speedrome Chemung, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA United Racing Club Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series Gappens Classic Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD USAC National Midget Car Series Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD USAC National Sprint Car Series Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Outlaw Super Sprints Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Penn Can Speedway Susquehanna, PA Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Ransomville Speedway Ransomville, Ny All Star Circuit of Champions River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Rock Crest Raceway North Vernon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Saratoga Motorsports Park Black Creek, BC WILROC Bill Carnie Memorial Saratoga Speedway Black Creek, BC Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Winston Speedway Rothbury, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Abilene Speedway Abilene, TX Texas Sprint Series Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN 500 Sprint Car Tour Glenn Niebel Classic Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series Don and Mel Kenyon 75 Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Non-Wing Jamboree Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Non-Wing Jamboree Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold, GA United Sprint Car Series Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Brown County Speedway Aberdeen, SD Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Callaway Speedway Fulton, MO Winged 360 Sprint Cars Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Electric City Speedway Black Eagle, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Washington Midget Racing Association Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD USAC National Midget Car Series Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD USAC National Sprint Car Series Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals Jackson Motor Speedway Byram, MS ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region Capital City Clash Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series Darland Classic Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Darland Classic Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Oil Capital Racing Series Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Must See Racing Lites Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints Orange County Fair Speedway Middletown, NY Empire Super Sprints Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY International Supermodified Association / Midwest Supermodified Series Winged Super Series Challenge Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Phillips County Raceway Holyoke, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars Saratoga Motorsports Park Black Creek, BC WILROC Canada Cup Saratoga Speedway Black Creek, BC Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA United Racing Club Selinsgrove National Open for 360’s Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH RUSH Sprint Car Series Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Non-Wing Sprint Cars Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints Mid-Season Championship Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Mid-Season Championship St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Stateline Speedway Busti, NY All Star Circuit of Champions Sunset Speedway Banks, OR Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Sunset Speedway Banks, OR Wingless Sprint Series Veterans Motorplex Greenbrier, TN USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI World of Outlaws Badger 40

Sunday, July 10, 2022