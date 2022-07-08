Allstar Performance Event List: July 8-10, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 8-10, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, July 8, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
34 Raceway Burlington, IA World of Outlaws
Accord Speedway Accord, NY Northeast Wingless Sprints
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Northern Plains Region
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold, GA United Sprint Car Series
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Chemung Speedrome Chemung, NY Small Block Supermodifieds
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA United Racing Club
Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series Gappens Classic
Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD USAC National Midget Car Series Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD USAC National Sprint Car Series Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Outlaw Super Sprints
Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Penn Can Speedway Susquehanna, PA Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
Ransomville Speedway Ransomville, Ny All Star Circuit of Champions
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Rock Crest Raceway North Vernon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Saratoga Motorsports Park Black Creek, BC WILROC Bill Carnie Memorial
Saratoga Speedway Black Creek, BC Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association
the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Winston Speedway Rothbury, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Abilene Speedway Abilene, TX Texas Sprint Series
Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN 500 Sprint Car Tour Glenn Niebel Classic
Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series Don and Mel Kenyon 75
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Non-Wing Jamboree
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Non-Wing Jamboree
Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold, GA United Sprint Car Series
Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints
Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Brown County Speedway Aberdeen, SD Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Callaway Speedway Fulton, MO Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Electric City Speedway Black Eagle, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints
Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Washington Midget Racing Association
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints
Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD USAC National Midget Car Series Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD USAC National Sprint Car Series Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals
Jackson Motor Speedway Byram, MS ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region Capital City Clash
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series Darland Classic
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Darland Classic
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Oil Capital Racing Series
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Must See Racing Lites
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour
Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints
Orange County Fair Speedway Middletown, NY Empire Super Sprints
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY International Supermodified Association / Midwest Supermodified Series Winged Super Series Challenge
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Phillips County Raceway Holyoke, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Saratoga Motorsports Park Black Creek, BC WILROC Canada Cup
Saratoga Speedway Black Creek, BC Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA United Racing Club Selinsgrove National Open for 360’s
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH RUSH Sprint Car Series
Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints Mid-Season Championship
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Mid-Season Championship
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Stateline Speedway Busti, NY All Star Circuit of Champions
Sunset Speedway Banks, OR Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Sunset Speedway Banks, OR Wingless Sprint Series
Veterans Motorplex Greenbrier, TN USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI World of Outlaws Badger 40

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Bedford Speedway Bedford, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Bemidji Speedway Bemidji, MN Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
Casino Speedway Watertown, SD Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Double-X Speedway California, MO Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway Dubuque, IA Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD USAC National Midget Car Series Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD USAC National Sprint Car Series Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars