USCS Event at Boyd’s Speedway Pushed to July 15

From USCS

RINGOLD, Ga. (July 8, 2022) — Due to a substantial chance of rain on Friday, July 8th and an even a more bleak forecast for a rainout on Saturday, July 9th at Boyd’s Speedway the USCS Sprint Car Mania event scheduled this weekend has been postponed one week until Friday, July 15th as a one night only event. On the following night, July 16th the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters will invade East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama for the 25th Annual USCS Alabama Sprint Car Nationals.

The event at East Alabama Motor Speedway was also originally scheduled as a two-night event, but, in order to re-schedule the Boyd’s Speedway event, the EAMS management graciously agreed to condense their event into one night. The East Alabama Motor Speedway event also includes the 14th Annual Randy Helton Memorial Race that honors former USCS racer, the late Randy Helton from Palmetto, Georgia. The Randy Helton Memorial had several of its original run of events at EAMS before being held at several other tracks. Helton always considered East Alabama Motor Speedway one of his favorite if not his favorite track he competed at with the USCS