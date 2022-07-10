Hayden Returns to Victory Lane at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (July 9, 2022) — Brian Hayden returned to victory lane at Lincoln Park Speedway Saturday night after winning the non-wing sprint car feature. The victory was Hayden’s first in a sprint car since 2004.
Jordan Kinser, Harley Burns, Tye Mihocko, and Kyle Shipley rounded out the top five.
Lincoln Park Speedway
Putnamville, Indiana
Saturday, July 9, 2022
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying (4 Laps)
1. 61M-Brady Short[2]
2. 24P-Tye Mihocko[6]
3. 44-Geoff Ensign[8]
4. 27M-Evan Mosley[1]
5. 20-Tyler Kendall[5]
6. 7-Travis Thompson[3]
7. 24M-Hunter Maddox[4]
8. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[9]
9. 55-Josh Hodge[7]
Qualifying 2 (4 Laps)
1. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[1]
2. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[7]
3. 2H-Brian Hayden[4]
4. 16B-Harley Burns[8]
5. 26T-Matt Thompson[2]
6. 20D-Chad Davenport[9]
7. 11-Nevil Algie[6]
8. 4C-Daylan Chambers[3]
9. 98-Billy Winsemann[5]
Qualifying 3 (4 Laps)
1. 22-Brandon Spencer[5]
2. 53-Brayden Fox[8]
3. 5M-Matthew McDonald[9]
4. 4R-John Sluss[4]
5. 04-Jordan Kinser[2]
6. 99-Alec Sipes[1]
7. 87-Tony Helton[7]
8. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[6]
9. 21S-Bryan Schoreter[3]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 44-Geoff Ensign[2]
2. 24P-Tye Mihocko[3]
3. 61M-Brady Short[4]
4. 24M-Hunter Maddox[7]
5. 7-Travis Thompson[6]
6. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[8]
7. 55-Josh Hodge[9]
DNS: 20-Tyler Kendall
DNS: 27M-Evan Mosley
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 2H-Brian Hayden[2]
2. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[4]
3. 16B-Harley Burns[1]
4. 26T-Matt Thompson[5]
5. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[3]
6. 20D-Chad Davenport[6]
7. 4C-Daylan Chambers[7]
8. 11-Nevil Algie[9]
9. 98-Billy Winsemann[8]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 4R-John Sluss[1]
2. 5M-Matthew McDonald[2]
3. 53-Brayden Fox[3]
4. 22-Brandon Spencer[4]
5. 04-Jordan Kinser[5]
6. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[8]
7. 99-Alec Sipes[6]
8. 87-Tony Helton[7]
9. 21S-Bryan Schoreter[9]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[3]
2. 99-Alec Sipes[6]
3. 4C-Daylan Chambers[5]
4. 11-Nevil Algie[7]
5. 20D-Chad Davenport[2]
6. 98-Billy Winsemann[9]
7. 87-Tony Helton[8]
8. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[1]
9. 55-Josh Hodge[4]
10. 21S-Bryan Schoreter[10]
DNS: 20-Tyler Kendall
DNS: 27M-Evan Mosley
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 2H-Brian Hayden[1]
2. 04-Jordan Kinser[15]
3. 16B-Harley Burns[8]
4. 24P-Tye Mihocko[4]
5. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[5]
6. 61M-Brady Short[7]
7. 53-Brayden Fox[9]
8. 4R-John Sluss[3]
9. 99-Alec Sipes[17]
10. 7-Travis Thompson[13]
11. 5M-Matthew McDonald[6]
12. 4C-Daylan Chambers[18]
13. 44-Geoff Ensign[2]
14. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[14]
15. 20D-Chad Davenport[20]
16. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[16]
17. 11-Nevil Algie[19]
18. 22-Brandon Spencer[12]
19. 26T-Matt Thompson[11]
20. 24M-Hunter Maddox[10]