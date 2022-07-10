Hayden Returns to Victory Lane at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (July 9, 2022) — Brian Hayden returned to victory lane at Lincoln Park Speedway Saturday night after winning the non-wing sprint car feature. The victory was Hayden’s first in a sprint car since 2004.

Jordan Kinser, Harley Burns, Tye Mihocko, and Kyle Shipley rounded out the top five.

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying (4 Laps)

1. 61M-Brady Short[2]

2. 24P-Tye Mihocko[6]

3. 44-Geoff Ensign[8]

4. 27M-Evan Mosley[1]

5. 20-Tyler Kendall[5]

6. 7-Travis Thompson[3]

7. 24M-Hunter Maddox[4]

8. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[9]

9. 55-Josh Hodge[7]

Qualifying 2 (4 Laps)

1. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[1]

2. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[7]

3. 2H-Brian Hayden[4]

4. 16B-Harley Burns[8]

5. 26T-Matt Thompson[2]

6. 20D-Chad Davenport[9]

7. 11-Nevil Algie[6]

8. 4C-Daylan Chambers[3]

9. 98-Billy Winsemann[5]

Qualifying 3 (4 Laps)

1. 22-Brandon Spencer[5]

2. 53-Brayden Fox[8]

3. 5M-Matthew McDonald[9]

4. 4R-John Sluss[4]

5. 04-Jordan Kinser[2]

6. 99-Alec Sipes[1]

7. 87-Tony Helton[7]

8. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[6]

9. 21S-Bryan Schoreter[3]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Geoff Ensign[2]

2. 24P-Tye Mihocko[3]

3. 61M-Brady Short[4]

4. 24M-Hunter Maddox[7]

5. 7-Travis Thompson[6]

6. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[8]

7. 55-Josh Hodge[9]

DNS: 20-Tyler Kendall

DNS: 27M-Evan Mosley

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2H-Brian Hayden[2]

2. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[4]

3. 16B-Harley Burns[1]

4. 26T-Matt Thompson[5]

5. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[3]

6. 20D-Chad Davenport[6]

7. 4C-Daylan Chambers[7]

8. 11-Nevil Algie[9]

9. 98-Billy Winsemann[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4R-John Sluss[1]

2. 5M-Matthew McDonald[2]

3. 53-Brayden Fox[3]

4. 22-Brandon Spencer[4]

5. 04-Jordan Kinser[5]

6. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[8]

7. 99-Alec Sipes[6]

8. 87-Tony Helton[7]

9. 21S-Bryan Schoreter[9]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[3]

2. 99-Alec Sipes[6]

3. 4C-Daylan Chambers[5]

4. 11-Nevil Algie[7]

5. 20D-Chad Davenport[2]

6. 98-Billy Winsemann[9]

7. 87-Tony Helton[8]

8. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[1]

9. 55-Josh Hodge[4]

10. 21S-Bryan Schoreter[10]

DNS: 20-Tyler Kendall

DNS: 27M-Evan Mosley

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 2H-Brian Hayden[1]

2. 04-Jordan Kinser[15]

3. 16B-Harley Burns[8]

4. 24P-Tye Mihocko[4]

5. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[5]

6. 61M-Brady Short[7]

7. 53-Brayden Fox[9]

8. 4R-John Sluss[3]

9. 99-Alec Sipes[17]

10. 7-Travis Thompson[13]

11. 5M-Matthew McDonald[6]

12. 4C-Daylan Chambers[18]

13. 44-Geoff Ensign[2]

14. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[14]

15. 20D-Chad Davenport[20]

16. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[16]

17. 11-Nevil Algie[19]

18. 22-Brandon Spencer[12]

19. 26T-Matt Thompson[11]

20. 24M-Hunter Maddox[10]