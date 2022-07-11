Shebester wins 3rd AmeriFlex / OCRS feature at Lawton

By John Rittenoure

LAWTON, Okla. (July 9, 2022) – Steven Shebester emerged as the seasons first AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car 3-time winner Saturday at Lawton Speedway.

Shebester, who won the March season opener at Red Dirt Raceway and 81 Speedway in May, was able to move around pole sitter Terry Easum from from his outside front row starting position and survive some restarts along the way for the win.

Series points leader Blake Edwards started inside second row and chased Shebester to the checkered. Sheldon Barksdale worked his way from 9th to third to finish ahead of Jerry Allen. However, Allen was disqualified after the race when his car failed to make weight after rolling across the scales. Chip Graham was awarded fourth and Danny Wood rounded out the top five.

Rees Moran won the Hoosier Tire B Feature and Dillon Laden came from 4th in the B Feature to finish 6th in the A Main earning him the D&G Contracting Hard Charger.

Tanner Conn won the Schure Built Suspension 1st heat, Joe Bob Lee captured Lightning Wings Powder Coating heat 2, and Blake Edwards topped Smith Titanium heat 3.

AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, Oklahoma

July 9, 2022

AmeriFlex Hose Accessories A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 16S-Steven Shebester[2]; 2. 17E-Blake Edwards[3]; 3. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[9]; 4. 5H-Chip Graham[13]; 5. 55W-Danny Wood[8]; 6. 18-Dillon Laden[18]; 7. 22S-Jax Redline[16]; 8. 94F-Morgan Fletcher[14]; 9. 29B-Duane Baker[12]; 10. 26M-Fred Mattox[11]; 11. 5-Joe Bob Lee[4]; 12. 22M-Rees Moran[15]; 13. 88-Terry Easum[1]; 14. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[10]; 15. 78-Tanner Conn[5]; 16. B52-Brayden Voigt[17]; 17. 13C-Brady Courtney[6]; 18. 2-Whit Gastineau[19]; 19. 51-Ryan Dean[20]; 20. (DQ) 17A-Jeremy Allen[7]

Hoosier Tire B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[3]; 2. 22S-Jax Redline[6]; 3. B52-Brayden Voigt[7]; 4. 18-Dillon Laden[9]; 5. 2-Whit Gastineau[11]; 6. 51-Ryan Dean[4]; 7. 36-Zack Smith[14]; 8. 98K-Dane Fields[5]; 9. 5B-Brock Cottrell[12]; 10. 17-Brandon Haddad[13]; 11. 28-Joe Wood Jr[2]; 12. 50-Cody Whitworth[1]; 13. 97-Bruce Best[8]; 14. 7T-Landon Thompson[10]

Schure Built Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 78-Tanner Conn[1]; 2. 17A-Jeremy Allen[2]; 3. 13C-Brady Courtney[6]; 4. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]; 5. 55W-Danny Wood[9]; 6. 51-Ryan Dean[4]; 7. 98K-Dane Fields[7]; 8. 5B-Brock Cottrell[3]; 9. 7T-Landon Thompson[10]; 10. 17-Brandon Haddad[8]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Joe Bob Lee[2]; 2. 88-Terry Easum[4]; 3. 29B-Duane Baker[1]; 4. 94F-Morgan Fletcher[3]; 5. 50-Cody Whitworth[6]; 6. 28-Joe Wood Jr[8]; 7. B52-Brayden Voigt[5]; 8. 97-Bruce Best[7]; 9. 2-Whit Gastineau[9]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17E-Blake Edwards[2]; 2. 16S-Steven Shebester[8]; 3. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[4]; 4. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[6]; 5. 22M-Rees Moran[3]; 6. 5H-Chip Graham[9]; 7. 22S-Jax Redline[7]; 8. 18-Dillon Laden[5]; 9. 36-Zack Smith[1]

Margin of victory: 1.519.

D&G Contracting Hard Charger: Dillon Laden +12