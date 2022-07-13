Starks Victorious During Mid-Season Championship Night at Skagit Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (July 13, 2022) – Trey Starks powered to his eighth triumph of the season last Saturday during Mid-Season Championship Night at Skagit Speedway.

Starks nearly swept the night by winning every time he hit the track as he garnered his fourth victory of the year at Skagit Speedway. He’s claimed three of the five 360ci winged sprint car features there this season.

“I felt really good,” he said. “We’ve been pretty good there this year and I’m happy to have some speed going into the biggest 360 race of the year they have in a couple of weeks.”

Starks set quick time during qualifying before advancing from fourth to third place in a heat race.

“We had a later draw in qualifying,” he said. “As the track worked a good groove in I ended up picking a different spot on the track and it worked really good as we went quick time. Then we gained a spot in the heat race. I knew we just needed to finish in the top five so after getting a spot at the start I rode around and felt out what the car needed.”

Starks won the dash and the main event from the pole position.

“We had another smooth race,” he said. “We got into traffic pretty heavy and we were able to maneuver through really well. We were able to put a good amount of distance between us and the field. We did have three or four restarts with five to 10 laps to go. We weren’t hitting the backstretch restarts that well. On the last one I think Jason (Solwold) might have been slightly ahead of me at the finish line, but we were able to be out front by turn one. I ran the top in open track, but through lappers we could pretty much go anywhere. On the restarts I think I was being stubborn. If I would have covered the bottom I think it would have solved our problems.”

Starks plans to take this weekend off before returning to Skagit Speedway on July 22-23 during the Bob’s Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 9 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 3 (4); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

12 races, 8 wins, 9 top fives, 11 top 10s, 12 top 15s, 12 top 20s

UP NEXT –

July 22-23 at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash., for the Bob’s Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.TreyStarksRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts