Bobby East Dies at Age 37

(July 15, 2022) — Former USAC National Midget Car and Silver Crown Series champion Bobby East passed away on July 13th, 2022. East was 37 years of age.

After quarter and Kenyon midgets, East won three USAC National Championships with the National Midget Championship in 2004 and back to back Silver Crown titles in 2012 and 2013.

Some of East’s most notable wins include the Hut 100 at the Terre Haute Action Track, the Belleville Midget Nationals, and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Irwindale Speedway in California.