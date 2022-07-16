Xavier Doney Earns Career First POWRi WAR Victory at Valley Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (7/15/22) Teenage sensation Xavier Doney can add feature winner to his young driving resume with the Lucas Oil POWR Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League at Valley Speedway for the Thunder in the Valley & Lawson Memorial Weekend Event.

Early on track accomplishments would witness Kory Schudy clock top-time with a 13.426-lap as heat racing action would find Joe B Miller, Xavier Doney, and Kory Schudy each earn a heat competition victory.

Soaring into the initial start would see Wesley Smith outrun high-point qualifier and pole-sitter Kory Schudy in the first pair of corners to claim the front of the field for the opening few laps with all competitors running closely behind.

Leading through early cautions would find Smith battling Schudy for several laps as tire conservation and attrition would come into play with Schudy earning the front of the field around the mid-way point.

Guarding the lead, Schudy would try to hold the front to no avail as Xavier Doney was strategic in his late-race persistence to overtake using a high-side hustle in turns three and four and hold on to notch the first career POWRi WAR feature win.

“This means a lot to win the memorial event for my car owner making it even more special to earn my first win within WAR in the process. Everyone drove a clean race, I knew I had to get up on the wheel and had a lot of fun in this race” said an exhilarated Xavier Doney in the Grain Valley Missouri Victory Lane.

Maintaining a solid showing all night would find Kory Schudy finish runner-up as Wyatt Burks placed third. Early leader Wesley Smith would finish fourth with a late-race surging Anthony Nicholson rounding out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League feature event for Night One of the Thunder in the Valley & Lawson Memorial at Valley Speedway.

POWRi WAR Sprint League | Valley Speedway | 7/15/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Time: 28-Kory Schudy (13.426)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 31-Joe B Miller

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3 Winner: 28-Kory Schudy

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 28-Kory Schudy

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 1JR-Steven Russell

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Lucas Oil A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 2. 28-Kory Schudy[1]; 3. 11W-Wyatt Burks[8]; 4. 12-Wesley Smith[2]; 5. 16-Anthony Nicholson[13]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[19]; 7. 31-Joe B Miller[4]; 8. 33L-Mark Lane[21]; 9. 41-Brad Wyatt[18]; 10. 77-Jack Wagner[10]; 11. 52B-Blake Bowers[17]; 12. 37-Brian Beebe[9]; 13. 73-Samuel Wagner[12]; 14. 33-Bryson Smith[11]; 15. 38-Cody Baker[7]; 16. 26-Zach Clark[14]; 17. 43-Ricky Lewis[6]; 18. 52-Dean Bowers[22]; 19. 88-Chad Tye[20]; 20. 2-Luke Howard[5]; 21. 33W-Rece Wommack[16]; 22. 11X-Tom Curran[15].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Joe B Miller[2]; 2. 43-Ricky Lewis[3]; 3. 33-Bryson Smith[1]; 4. 38-Cody Baker[7]; 5. 16-Anthony Nicholson[5]; 6. 41-Brad Wyatt[4]; 7. 52B-Blake Bowers[8]; 8. 52-Dean Bowers[6].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Luke Howard[1]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[6]; 3. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]; 4. 77-Jack Wagner[5]; 5. 26-Zach Clark[2]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[4]; 7. 88-Chad Tye[7].

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Kory Schudy[5]; 2. 12-Wesley Smith[7]; 3. 37-Brian Beebe[3]; 4. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]; 5. 11X-Tom Curran[1]; 6. 33W-Rece Wommack[6]; 7. 33L-Mark Lane[2].

Next up for Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will be Night Two of the Thunder in the Valley weekend sweep on Saturday, July 16th along with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League, as well as the POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect, followed by the trio of Leagues traveling to Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Sunday, July 17th to finalize the three-day speed-fest.

