Mallett completes weekend double at East Alabama on Saturday

By Pete Walton

Phenix City, AL – July 16, 2022 – Greenbrier, Arkansas’ Jordon Mallet raced from outside the front into the lead over K&N Pole Position start, Hayden Campbell from Clermont, Florida and led all 27-laps of the 14th Annual Randy Helton Memorial Race to a $2700 paycheck on Saturday night at East Alabama Motor Speedway.

The most serious challenges Mallett was to have came from two-time USCS National Champion Morgan Havener (formerly Turpen) from Oakland, Tennessee, who passed Campell on lap two for the runner-up spot.

Turpen ran Mallett down after the fleeting duo passed under the flagstand for lap 25 just as Hayden Campbell’s right rear tire lost air from an apparent puncture bringing out the caution as he rolled to a stop.

When the race restarted with 24 laps complete, Mallett led the final three Laps to the checkers with Havener in the runner-up spot and Michael Miller from Vancleave, Mississippi in third place followed by Byhalia, Mississippi young gun, Hayden Martin in fourth and 13-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee completing the top five.

Matt Linder from Hoschton, Georgia was sixth followed by Pendergrass, Georgia’s Jeff Oliver, Britian’s Formula Stock Car Champion, Ryan Harrison in eighth place. North Carolinian, C.J. Miller finished in ninth after winning a Heat race earlier in the evening and Tanner Witherspoon from Jacksonville, Florida rounded out the top ten.

Heat races winners were Hayden Campbell in the Engler First Heat, Jeff Oliver in the JJ Supply of NC Second Heat and C.J. Miller in the Hero Graphics Third Heat. Hayden Campbell won the six-lap Hoosier Speed Dash for the top six cars after qualifying heat races. Terry Gray who started 12th and finished in 5th place garnered the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award for the evening.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters results for 7/16/2022 at East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, AL

USCS Outlaw Thunder Sprint Cars 19 Entries.

19 started the A-Main and 17 finished.

Randy Helton Memorial Race A-Main event 27 Laps:

1. 14-Jordon Mallett[2]; 2. 10M-Morgan Turpen[4]; 3. 4M-Michael Miller[3]; 4. 67-Hayden Martin[10]; 5. 10-Terry Gray[12]; 6. 51-Matt Linder[8]; 7. 29-Jeff Oliver[5]; 8. 197-Ryan Harrison[13]; 9. 9-CJ Miller[6]; 10. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[7]; 11. 88-Brandon Blenden[17]; 12. 43-Terry Witherspoon[14]; 13. 28-Jeff Willingham[9]; 14. 48-Wade Buttrey[15]; 15. 33-Joe Larkin[18]; 16. 83-Bob Auld[16]; 17. 4X-Scott Baldwin[19]; 18. (DNF) 5-Hayden Campbell[1]; 19. (DNF) 67J-Jake McLain[11]

Hoosier Speed Dash 6 Laps

1. 5-Hayden Campbell[1]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett[4]; 3. 4M-Michael Miller[5]; 4. 10M-Morgan Turpen[6]; 5. 29-Jeff Oliver[2]; 6. 9-CJ Miller[3]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 5-Hayden Campbell[1]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett[3]; 3. 51-Matt Linder[2]; 4. 67-Hayden Martin[5]; 5. 10-Terry Gray[7]; 6. 83-Bob Auld[4]; 7. 4X-Scott Baldwin[6]

JJ Supply of NC Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 29-Jeff Oliver[1]; 2. 10M-Morgan Turpen[2]; 3. 4M-Michael Miller[5]; 4. 197-Ryan Harrison[4]; 5. 43-Terry Witherspoon[6]; 6. 88-Brandon Blenden[3]

HERO Graphics Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 9-CJ Miller[6]; 2. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[1]; 3. 28-Jeff Willingham[2]; 4. 67J-Jake McLain[5]; 5. 48-Wade Buttrey[4]; 6. 33-Joe Larkin[3]